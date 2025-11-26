Wednesday, November 26, 2025 | 03:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
T20 World Cup 2026 schedule: Bangladesh matches, groups, venue, streaming

T20 World Cup 2026 schedule: Bangladesh matches, groups, venue, streaming

Bangladesh will start their ICC T20 World Cup 2026 campaign against the West Indies in Kolkata on the opening day

ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 Bangladesh matches

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 26 2025 | 3:03 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The ICC T20 World Cup 2026 is set to begin on February 7, 2026, as per ICC’s announcement for the official start date for the tenth ICC T20 World Cup. And apart from Pakistan and India, another Asian team will start their campaign on the opening day as Bangladesh are set to start their campaign against West Indies in match 2 of the tournament in Kolkata. While Bangladesh do not have much success behind them, making them favourites to win the trophy, their recent rise in the format, especially in home conditions, will present them as a tough challenger for any team. 
 

Bangladesh’s group for ICC T20 World Cup 2026

Bangladesh are drawn in Group C for the ICC T20 World Cup 2026, alongside England, West Indies, Italy and Nepal.

ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Full schedule of Bangladesh matches

Match No. Fixture Venue Date Time (IST)
1st Match, Group C West Indies vs Bangladesh Eden Gardens, Kolkata 02/07/26 03:00:00 PM
2nd Match, Group C Bangladesh vs Italy Eden Gardens, Kolkata 02/09/26 11:00:00 AM
3rd Match, Group C England vs Bangladesh Eden Gardens, Kolkata 02/14/26 03:00:00 PM
4th Match, Group C Bangladesh vs Nepal Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai 02/17/26 07:00:00 PM
 
Bangladesh vs West Indies: 2nd Match, Group C (February 07) 

Bangladesh face a power-loaded West Indies side in their tournament opener, a contest likely to hinge on handling Caribbean big-hitters. The Tigers must rely on disciplined bowling and calm middle-order batting to counter West Indies’ flair. A strong start here could boost Bangladesh’s confidence for the rest of Group C.
 
Bangladesh vs Italy: 7th Match, Group C (February 09) 
Italy may be underdogs, but Bangladesh cannot take the expanding European side lightly. Associate teams often thrive on momentum, and Italy’s fearless approach could test the Tigers early. Bangladesh will look to assert control through experience, strike rotation, and spin pressure to secure a key early-group win.
 
Bangladesh vs England: 23rd Match, Group C (February 14) 
England present Bangladesh with one of their toughest group-stage assignments. The defending champions’ aggressive batting and adaptive bowling attack require precise execution from the Tigers. Bangladesh’s spinners must take charge of the middle overs, while the top order needs a composed start to challenge England’s high-tempo T20 style.
 
Bangladesh vs Nepal: 33rd Match, Group C (February 17) 
Nepal’s rise in T20 cricket makes this an intriguing matchup. Their energetic bowling and fearless young batters can surprise stronger teams. Bangladesh must stay sharp, avoid complacency, and use experience to dictate the game’s rhythm. Controlling pressure phases will be key as both teams chase crucial group points.

ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026: Bangladesh matches live telecast and live streaming details

When will Bangladesh start their ICC 2026 T20 World Cup campaign? 
Bangladesh will start their ICC 2026 T20 World Cup campaign on February 7, 2026, against West Indies in Kolkata.
 
Where to watch live telecast of Bangladesh matches in ICC 2026 T20 World Cup in India? 
The live telecast of all the Bangladesh matches in the ICC 2026 T20 World Cup will be available on the Star Sports Network in India.
 
Where to watch live streaming of Bangladesh matches in ICC 2026 T20 World Cup in India? 
The live streaming of all the Bangladesh matches in the ICC 2026 T20 World Cup will be available on the JioHotstar app and website in India.

First Published: Nov 26 2025 | 3:02 PM IST

