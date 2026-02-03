WPL 2026 final date and time, teams qualified and live streaming

3 min read Last Updated : Feb 03 2026 | 10:41 PM IST
The Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2026 has reached its final stop, with the final of the fourth season set to take place at Kotambi Stadium in Vadodara on Thursday, February 5.
2024 champions Smriti Mandhana-led Royal Challengers Bengaluru, who finished the group stages as table-toppers with six wins in eight matches, booked their place in the final directly and will take on Delhi Capitals who have beaten Gujarat Giants in the WPL Eliminator match tonight.
Gujarat, who are playing their second straight Eliminator match, finished second on the points table with ten points to their name, while three-time finalists Delhi will be playing their first Eliminator match after finishing third on the points table with eight points.