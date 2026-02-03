WPL 2026 final date and time, teams qualified and live streaming

The Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2026 has reached its final stop, with the final of the fourth season set to take place at Kotambi Stadium in Vadodara on Thursday, February 5.

2024 champions Smriti Mandhana-led Royal Challengers Bengaluru, who finished the group stages as table-toppers with six wins in eight matches, booked their place in the final directly and will take on Delhi Capitals who have beaten Gujarat Giants in the WPL Eliminator match tonight.

Gujarat, who are playing their second straight Eliminator match, finished second on the points table with ten points to their name, while three-time finalists Delhi will be playing their first Eliminator match after finishing third on the points table with eight points.

WPL 2026 Final: Qualified teams Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Delhi Capitals WPL 2026 Final: Schedule Date Match Venue City Team 1 Team 2 Local Time Thu, Feb 5 2026 Final BCA Stadium, Kotambi Vadodara Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women Delhi Capitals 7:30 PM WPL 2026 Final: Full squad of qualified teams Royal Challengers Bengaluru squad: Smriti Mandhana, Richa Ghosh, Sayali Satghare, Shreyanka Patil, Georgia Voll, Nadine de Klerk, Radha Yadav, Lauren Bell, Linsey Smith, Prema Rawat, Arundhati Reddy, Pooja Vastrakar, Grace Harris, Gautami Naik, Prathyoosha Kumar, D Hemalatha Delhi Capitals squad: Lizelle Lee(w), Shafali Verma, Laura Wolvaardt, Jemimah Rodrigues(c), Marizanne Kapp, Chinelle Henry, Niki Prasad, Sneh Rana, Minnu Mani, Shree Charani, Nandani Sharma, Eddla Srujana, Pragati Singh, Lucy Hamilton, Taniya Bhatia, Alana King

WPL 2026 Final: Live streaming and telecast details When will the final of WPL 2026 take place? The final of WPL 2026 will take place on Thursday, February 5. What will be the venue for the WPL 2026 final match? The final of WPL 2026 will be played at Kotambi Stadium in Vadodara on February 5. Which two teams will feature in the final of WPL 2026? Royal Challengers Bengaluru will take on Delhi Capitals in the WPL 2026 final. What time will the toss for the WPL 2026 final match take place? The toss for the WPL 2026 final match will take place at 7 pm IST.