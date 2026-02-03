WPL 2026 live streaming: Where to watch GG vs DC eliminator match today?
Gujarat Giants come into the Eliminator with strong momentum, having won their last three matches, including a crucial 11-run victory over Mumbai Indians.
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
The 2026 Women’s Premier League (WPL) enters its playoff stage, with Gujarat Giants (GG) facing Delhi Capitals (DC) in the Eliminator tonight at the Kotambi Stadium in Vadodara.
Led by Ashleigh Gardner, Gujarat is aiming for their first-ever WPL final appearance, while Jemimah Rodrigues’ Delhi team is looking to secure their fourth consecutive final spot.
Key to their success has been the all-round brilliance of Sophie Devine, the tournament's leading wicket-taker, who has also contributed valuable runs. With Georgia Wareham's return to form and solid contributions from Beth Mooney and captain Gardner, Gujarat has the depth and leadership needed for a high-pressure knockout game.
Delhi Capitals, finishing in the top three once again, have had an inconsistent campaign but rely heavily on their strong bowling attack. Nandani Sharma has excelled at the death, with Shree Charani and Marizanne Kapp providing solid support. With Laura Wolvaardt and Lizelle Lee offering consistency with the bat, and skipper Rodrigues regaining form, Delhi remains a formidable opponent as they chase another WPL final appearance.
|WPL 2026: GG vs DC eliminator live streaming and broadcast details
|Region / Country
|Live TV Broadcast Channels
|Live Streaming Platforms
|India
|Star Sports Network
|Jio Hotstar app & website
|United Kingdom
|Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event
|Sky Go app
|Australia
|Fox Cricket
|Kayo Sports
|United States
|Willow TV
|Via provider streaming apps with subscription
|Canada
|Willow TV
|Linked provider streaming with subscription
|South Africa
|SuperSport
|DStv streaming platforms
|Global (Other Regions)
|Varies by local broadcasters
|Depends on regional OTT platforms
WPL 2026 Eliminator GG vs DC: Today’s match live streaming and telecast details
When will the WPL 2026 Eliminator match between GG and DC be played?
The GG vs DC WPL 2026 Eliminator match will be played on Sunday, February 1.
What is the venue for the WPL 2026 Eliminator match between GG and DC?
The WPL 2026 Eliminator match between GG and DC will be played at the Kotambi Stadium in Vadodara.
When will the toss for the GG vs DC WPL 2026 Eliminator match take place?
The toss for the WPL 2026 Eliminator match between GG and DC will take place at 7 pm IST.
When will the first ball of the WPL 2026 Eliminator match between GG and DC be bowled?
The first ball of the WPL 2026 Eliminator match between GG and DC will be bowled at 7.30 pm IST.
Where to watch the live telecast of the WPL 2026 Eliminator match between GG and DC in India?
The live telecast of the GG vs DC WPL 2026 Eliminator match will be available on the Star Sports network in India.
Where to watch the live streaming of the WPL 2026 Eliminator match between GG and DC in India?
The live streaming of the GG vs DC WPL 2026 Eliminator match will be available on the JioHotstar app and website in India.
First Published: Feb 03 2026 | 6:45 PM IST