WPL 2026 playoffs qualification scenarios: How Mi, GG, DC, UPW can qualify?

The Women's Premier League 2026 is entering its final stretch, with Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) already securing their spot in the final. However, the race for the remaining playoff spots remains wide open, with Gujarat Giants, Mumbai Indians, Delhi Capitals, and UP Warriorz all still in contention. With two crucial league matches left, here’s a detailed breakdown of what each team needs to do to qualify for the playoffs.

Points Table: A Tight Race for Playoff Spots Team Matches Won Lost Points NRR Royal Challengers Bengaluru (Q) 8 6 2 12 1.247 Gujarat Giants 7 4 3 8 -0.271 Mumbai Indians 7 3 4 6 0.146 Delhi Capitals 7 3 4 6 -0.164 UP Warriorz 7 2 5 4 -1.146 As the standings currently show, RCB has already secured their place in the final with 12 points, while Gujarat Giants are in second place with 8 points. The other teams, including defending champions Mumbai Indians, Delhi Capitals, and UP Warriorz, are all vying for the final two playoff spots.

Gujarat Giants: Path to Qualification

Remaining Fixture: vs Mumbai Indians (Jan 30)

Gujarat Giants currently sit in second place but will need to win their final match against Mumbai Indians to ensure qualification. A victory over MI would take them to 10 points, securing a spot in the playoffs.

ALSO READ: WPL 2026: MI vs GG - Vadodara pitch report and Kotambi Stadium key stats In case they lose, Gujarat can still qualify if UP Warriorz beats Delhi Capitals, as long as the Giants’ Net Run Rate (NRR) remains above the others. However, with an NRR of -0.271, Gujarat could be vulnerable to elimination if their loss is substantial, and Delhi or Mumbai surpasses them on NRR.

Mumbai Indians: Qualification Scenarios

Remaining Fixture: vs Gujarat Giants (Jan 30)

Defending champions Mumbai Indians have an edge due to their superior Net Run Rate (0.146), making them one of the favorites to progress to the playoffs. A win over Gujarat Giants would take them to 8 points, almost guaranteeing qualification, given their strong NRR.

If Mumbai loses, they would need Delhi Capitals to lose their final match against UP Warriorz. The loss would have to be substantial (e.g., by 50 runs or more) for Mumbai to maintain their position above Delhi and UPW in the standings.

Delhi Capitals: Win or Bust

Remaining Fixture: vs UP Warriorz (Feb 1)

The Delhi Capitals find themselves in a precarious position after a loss to Gujarat Giants. They will need to beat UP Warriorz in their final game to qualify for the playoffs, regardless of what happens in the Mumbai-Gujarat match.

If they lose to UPW and Gujarat Giants beats Mumbai Indians, a three-way tie between Delhi, Mumbai, and UP Warriorz would emerge at 6 points. NRR would then be the deciding factor. Delhi will have the advantage of knowing exactly what’s needed by the time they play their final match, as they are the last team to take the field.

UP Warriorz: Must-Win by a Huge Margin

Remaining Fixture: vs Delhi Capitals (Feb 1)

With just 4 points and the worst NRR (-1.146), UP Warriorz are on the brink of elimination. They will need to beat Delhi Capitals by a significant margin to stay alive in the competition. If UPW wins by a large margin, they can climb to 6 points, but they will also need Gujarat Giants to beat Mumbai Indians.

For UP Warriorz to qualify, they will need to defeat Delhi Capitals by a margin of at least 117 runs, assuming that the first-innings score is around 160. If this happens, UPW could move ahead of both Delhi and Mumbai on NRR.

Key Scenarios: What Each Team Needs

Gujarat Giants:

Win vs MI: 10 points, qualification secured.

Lose to MI: Need UPW to beat Delhi Capitals and a favorable NRR.

Mumbai Indians:

Win vs GG: 8 points, qualification likely.

Lose to GG: Need Delhi Capitals to lose to UPW. A very tight NRR situation will follow.

Delhi Capitals:

Win vs UPW: 8 points, qualification secured.

Lose to UPW: Need a Gujarat Giants win over MI, and NRR calculations will determine fate.

UP Warriorz:

Win vs Delhi Capitals: Need a massive win, and Gujarat Giants to defeat MI, to push their NRR past both.

As the Women's Premier League 2026 heads into its final stages, every match counts. Teams must play with precision and strategy, especially when NRR can prove to be the deciding factor. The final two league games will be crucial in determining who will join Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the playoffs.