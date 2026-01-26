WPL 2026: RCB vs MI - Vadodara pitch report and Kotambi Stadium key stats

The Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2026 continues its group-stage action today at Vadodara’s Kotambi Stadium, where table-toppers Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) take on defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) in Match 16 of the season. The clash holds major playoff significance, with an RCB win confirming their direct qualification to the final, while Mumbai must win to stay alive in the playoff race.

Despite a rare batting collapse against Delhi Capitals, RCB have been the most consistent side this season. Skipper Smriti Mandhana admitted the team misread conditions in the previous match, but with their strong batting depth and disciplined bowling unit, RCB are expected to bounce back quickly.

Despite a rare batting collapse against Delhi Capitals, RCB have been the most consistent side this season. Skipper Smriti Mandhana admitted the team misread conditions in the previous match, but with their strong batting depth and disciplined bowling unit, RCB are expected to bounce back quickly.

Mumbai, on the other hand, enter the contest on the back of three consecutive defeats. Their experimentation at the top order has failed, and over-reliance on Harmanpreet Kaur and Nat Sciver-Brunt has hurt their campaign. With their season on the line, MI will be desperate for a turnaround. Kotambi Stadium, Vadodara: Pitch report for RCB vs MI WPL 2026 match The Kotambi Stadium in Vadodara has largely produced low-scoring encounters in WPL 2026 so far, with the lone exception being Gujarat Giants' 178 against Delhi Capitals in the tournament opener at this venue. Apart from that match, run-making has been far from easy.

The surface has played on the slower side, offering assistance to both pacers and spinners. Bowlers who vary their pace and hit the right lengths have found consistent rewards, while batters have struggled to find timing, especially in the early overs. Getting set at the crease has proven to be a challenge, making stroke-play difficult from the outset. Chasing has been particularly tricky at this ground. The highest successful second-innings total so far is 155, scored by Delhi Capitals against Mumbai Indians, underlining how demanding batting becomes as the match progresses. Based on the pattern from the matches played this season, captains winning the toss are expected to prefer batting first and putting runs on the board.

WPL 2026 RCB vs MI: Head-to-head stats at Kotambi Stadium, Vadodara The WPL 2026 match between RCB and MI on Monday will be their first head-to-head encounter at this venue. Royal Challengers Bengaluru win-loss record in WPL at Kotambi Stadium, Vadodara Royal Challengers Bengaluru have played just three matches at Kotambi Stadium and have emerged victorious in all three matches. Mumbai win-loss record in WPL at Kotambi Stadium, Vadodara Mumbai Indians have played a total of three matches at Kotambi Stadium, out of which they won just one and ended on the losing side on two occasions.