Nat Sciver-Brunt becomes the first batter to score a century in WPL history

Star England and Mumbai Indians (MI) all-rounder Nat Sciver-Brunt created history on Monday during Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2026 Match 16 against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at Kotambi Stadium in Vadodara as she became the first batter to score a century in WPL history.

Before today, ten batters crossed the ninety-run mark but none managed to reach the three-digit mark. Georgi Voll (99 not out off 56 balls) and Sophie Devine (99 runs off 36 balls) held the joint highest individual score in the tournament record before Brunt’s record-breaking century.

Brunt came out to bat when MI lost their first wicket at just 16. She added 131 runs for the second wicket with Hayley Matthews (56 runs off 39 balls) before finally completing her ton in just 57 balls with the help of one six and 16 fours. her unbeaten 100 innings helped MI post a huge total of 199 for 4 on the board in a must win match against RCB.

List of highest individual scores in WPL