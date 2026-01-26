I S Bindra, ex-BCCI chief who shaped Punjab cricket, dies at 84 in Delhi

Former BCCI president Inderjit Singh Bindra, who passed away in the national capital on Sunday, is credited with laying the foundation for modern cricket infrastructure in Punjab.

The former IAS officer-turned-cricket administrator had a long tenure as the president of the Punjab Cricket Association.

Bindra, who played a major role in ushering in a new era of cricket marketing, passed away at his residence in Delhi at the age of 84. He is survived by a son and a daughter.

"He felt uneasy, and his condition deteriorated, and he passed away Sunday evening," one of Bindra's former aides said.

His cremation will be held in the national capital on Monday afternoon.