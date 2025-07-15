Home / Cricket / News / ICC World Test Championship 2025-27 points table after WI vs AUS 3rd Test

ICC World Test Championship 2025-27 points table after WI vs AUS 3rd Test

Check the updated WTC 2025-27 standings after the West Indies vs Australia 3rd Test match at Sabina Park's here.

WTC points table
WTC points table
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 15 2025 | 10:38 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
On Monday, India endured a heartbreaking 22-run defeat at the hands of England in the third Test at Lord's in the ongoing Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy. With this result, the visitors now trail 2-1 in the five-match contest, a significant setback in their quest to dominate the World Test Championship (WTC) 2025-27 cycle. On the other hand the 2023 WTC champions Australia have continued their dominant run in the latest cycle after defeating West Indies by 176 in the third Test at Sabina Park in Jamica on Tuesday morning. Australia have maintained thier 100 per cent points percantage while also securing the three match series with 3-0 margin.   ALSO READ: Ravindra Jadeja: The only Mr consistent of Tests in Gautam Gambhir era  India slip to 4th spot in points table after Lord's defeat
 
The loss proved costly for Shubman Gill’s side in the WTC table as well. India dropped to fourth place in the latest standings, holding 12 points and a percentage points tally (PCT) of 33.33%. Despite playing competitive cricket, India’s inability to close out games has impacted their position in the early stages of the championship.
 
England, on the other hand, climbed to second place following their gritty win. They now sit just behind Australia, who lead the table with a perfect record after winning 3-0 in the three-match Test series against the West Indies. England’s upward movement in the standings reflects their strong comeback in the series and a growing consistency in red-ball cricket. 
 
Sri Lanka currently occupies third place with 16 points and an impressive PCT of 66.67, following their successful series against Bangladesh. The Islanders have quietly established themselves as early contenders for a spot in the WTC Final.  Bangladesh with 16.67 points percentage are ranked fifth just below India, while West Indies, who are yet to open thier account in WTC 2025-27 cycle after two matches are ranked sixth.   New Zealand, Pakistan and the defending champions South Africa are yet to open their campaign in the latest WTC cycle.
 
The race for a place in the 2027 WTC Final, set to be hosted once again at Lord’s, is heating up. With multiple high-stakes series still to come, teams will be looking to capitalise on every opportunity to gain valuable points in the months ahead. 
World Test Championship 2025-27 points table
Team Mat Won Lost Draw Points PCT
Australia 3 3 0 0 36 100
England 3 2 1 0 24 66.67
Sri Lanka 2 1 0 1 16 66.67
India 3 1 2 0 12 33.33
Bangladesh 2 0 1 1 4 16.67
West Indies 2 0 2 0 0 0
New Zealand 0 0 0 0 0 0
Pakistan 0 0 0 0 0 0
South Africa 0 0 0 0 0 0
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

ENG vs IND 3rd Test: England's persistence pays off, 1 wicket away from win

ENG vs IND 3rd Test live streaming: Where to watch Day 5 live for free?

MI New York beat Washington Freedom to lift Major League Cricket Trophy

ENG vs IND 3rd Test: Tempers flare at Lord's after Jadeja-Carse collision

India vs England 3rd Test Day 5: Stokes, Archer rock India's chase at Lords

Topics :Test CricketIndia vs EnglandICC World Test ChampionshipIndia cricket teamEngland cricket teamAustralia cricket teamSri Lanka cricket teamBangladesh cricket team

First Published: Jul 15 2025 | 10:09 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story