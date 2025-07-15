ICC World Test Championship 2025-27 points table after WI vs AUS 3rd Test

On Monday, India endured a heartbreaking 22-run defeat at the hands of England in the third Test at Lord's in the ongoing Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy. With this result, the visitors now trail 2-1 in the five-match contest, a significant setback in their quest to dominate the World Test Championship (WTC) 2025-27 cycle. On the other hand the 2023 WTC champions Australia have continued their dominant run in the latest cycle after defeating West Indies by 176 in the third Test at Sabina Park in Jamica on Tuesday morning. Australia have maintained thier 100 per cent points percantage while also securing the three match series with 3-0 margin.

England, on the other hand, climbed to second place following their gritty win. They now sit just behind Australia, who lead the table with a perfect record after winning 3-0 in the three-match Test series against the West Indies. England’s upward movement in the standings reflects their strong comeback in the series and a growing consistency in red-ball cricket.

The loss proved costly for Shubman Gill’s side in the WTC table as well. India dropped to fourth place in the latest standings, holding 12 points and a percentage points tally (PCT) of 33.33%. Despite playing competitive cricket, India’s inability to close out games has impacted their position in the early stages of the championship.

Sri Lanka currently occupies third place with 16 points and an impressive PCT of 66.67, following their successful series against Bangladesh. The Islanders have quietly established themselves as early contenders for a spot in the WTC Final. Bangladesh with 16.67 points percentage are ranked fifth just below India, while West Indies, who are yet to open thier account in WTC 2025-27 cycle after two matches are ranked sixth. New Zealand, Pakistan and the defending champions South Africa are yet to open their campaign in the latest WTC cycle.