Home / Cricket / World Cup / News / IND-AUS Final: Cummins reveals Aussie stratgegy to tackle Ahmedabad crowd

IND-AUS Final: Cummins reveals Aussie stratgegy to tackle Ahmedabad crowd

Australian captain Pat Cummins feels that when the whole crowd is against you, the only way to tackle them is to silence them

BS Web Team New Delhi
Pat Cummins

3 min read Last Updated : Nov 18 2023 | 1:37 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

It is going to be 1,30,000 plus 11 Indians up against 11 Australians when India and Australia take on each other in the final of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday, November 19. Aussie skipper Pat Cummins, fully aware of this fact, has devised a plan to tackle this. 

Check ICC Cricket World Cup latest news updates here

Speaking in the pre-match press conference in Ahmedabad on Saturday, November 18, Cummins said, “There's going to be 130,000 fans here supporting India. So, it's going to be awesome. But we know it’s going to be a packed house.”

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


Asked how he and the team would look to deal with the crowd, the 30-year-old said, “I think you've got to embrace it. The crowd's going to be very one-sided but it's also in sport there's nothing more satisfying than hearing a big crowd go silent and that's the aim for us tomorrow.”

Check ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 points table here

Cummins said that he was aware of the noise that was going to be there in the lead-up to the final as well. “Yeah, you've just got to embrace every part of it, every part of a final even you know in the lead-up there's going to be noise and more people and interest and you just can't get overwhelmed. You got to be up for it, you got to love it and just know whatever happens it's fine but you just want to finish the day with no regrets,” added the Australian skipper. 

Check ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 full schedule here

Earlier during the India vs Pakistan clash in the ICC World Cup 2023 in Ahmedabad, there were a lot of complaints of religious chantings and one side crowed support, with Pakistani supporters being denied visas for the World Cup. Australia though have received a fair bit of support every time they have travelled to India. David Warner and his Pushpa moves have kept the crowd glued to him every time he is on the field.

Cummins also feels that they have an advantage of knowing the crowd since a lot of them play a lot of cricket in India. “We play over here in India a lot so the noise is not something new - yeah, I think on this scale it's probably bigger than we would have experienced before but it's not something foreign to what we've had before,” he said, before going on to add about Warner’s fandom. “Everyone deals with it slightly differently you see Davey [Warner] probably dancing and winning the crowd over, other guys just staying in their bubble – yeah it should be good.”

Also Read

IND vs AUS ODIs: Australia captain Cummins likely to be fit by India tour

World Cup, IND vs AUS final: Pat Cummins reveals Ahmedabad pitch condition

India vs Australia final: Odd similarities between 2 World Cup grand finale

Pat Cummins suggests Mitchell Marsh as new Australia ODI captain after WC

Muted exports, gradual domestic powergen recovery may hit Cummins sales

Battles within big battle: Rohit vs Starc and Hazlewood, Kohli vs Zampa

World Cup, IND vs AUS final: Pat Cummins reveals Ahmedabad pitch condition

World Cup, IND-AUS final: Indian bowlers superior than Aussies - Viswanath

India vs Australia T20s: Surya to lead; Injured Hardik still not recovered

India vs Australia final: Odd similarities between 2 World Cup grand finale

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :ICC ODI World Cup 2023India vs AustraliaIndia cricket teamAustralia cricket teamPat Cumminscricket world cupAhmedabadICC World CupBS Web Reports

First Published: Nov 18 2023 | 1:34 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

CM Gehlot accuses BJP of religious agenda ahead of Rajasthan polls 2023

BJP toppled Congress govt in MP by purchasing MLAs: Rahul Gandhi in MP

World Cup 2023

Curse of the knockouts: South Africa's choking history at the World Cups

ICC Cricket WC 2023: Disney Star wants to make Rs 30L from 10-sec ad slots

India News

Delhi's air quality 'very poor', vehicular emissions largest contributor

Diwali eve: Mumbai airport handles record 1,032 flights on November 11

Economy News

Despite visa hurdles, Indian student enrollment in US hits all-time high

Here's why India and UK are acting like cowards on the free trade agreement

Next Story