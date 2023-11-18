Home / Cricket / World Cup / News / IND vs AUS Final: Best Indian side facing Aussies? Here's what Cummins said

IND vs AUS Final: Best Indian side facing Aussies? Here's what Cummins said

India vs Australia Cricket World Cup final will see the most dominant Indian side on display which is yet to drop a game in this tournament

BS Web Team New Delhi
Pat Cummins

Last Updated : Nov 18 2023 | 2:27 PM IST
India have been dominant in their entire 2023 World Cup campaign. They are the only Indian team to have not dropped even a single game in any edition of the World Cup in the tournament’s nearly 40-year-old history. Asked if this is the best Indian side that Australia are playing in a World Cup, Cummins feels that it’s hard to say.

“They've been playing well, undefeated in this tournament. But we know at our best we can give them a good shake. We've played them quite a lot over the last couple of years with success so it's all building up for a nice final,” Cummins told the press in the pre-match conference on Saturday, November 18 in Ahmedabad. 

The Aussie captain further explained that it is hard to say if this is the best Indian side in any World Cup. He rather focussed on moments where they have been able to beat the Indian team in the last few tournaments and how they can draw inspiration from there. 

“I think it's hard to say. They've certainly played well this World Cup. I think we certainly didn't - I don't think we scored par in that first game but we're one catch away from potentially being in front of that game. We won an ODI series here early on in the year. There are lots of moments we can draw on where we've had success against, you know, a really good Indian side,” said the 30-year-old. 

Australia haven’t had a perfect game yet

Cummins, who has not had a great tournament with either bat or ball personally, claiming only 13 wickets and scoring only 128r runs in the previous nine matches, said that they have not had a complete game so far. He feels that it is great in a way that in every match they have found a way to get out of jail and find a new hero. 

“I think one of the pleasing things is I still don't feel like we've played the complete game. Maybe against the Netherlands, but outside of that, we probably haven't. There have been no huge wins. We've had to fight for every win, but we've found a way to win. And different players have stood up at different times,” said Cummins. 

“So, I think taking that confidence, knowing that we don't have to be at our absolute best to challenge any team we can find a way through it. Yeah, I'm sure we'll draw a lot of confidence, all the boys draw a lot of confidence from that going into tomorrow,” he added. 

At the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad where the India vs Australia Cricket World Cup final will take place, the Aussies beat England in a league stage game. They have not played any other ODI match here since it’s restructuring in 2022. 

Topics :ICC ODI World Cup 2023Pat CumminsIndia cricket teamAustralia cricket teamIndia vs AustraliaAhmedabadBS Web Reportscricket world cupICC World Cup

First Published: Nov 18 2023 | 2:27 PM IST

