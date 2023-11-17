Mad Max's Big Show to Fakhar's Fury: Impactful knocks of World Cup 2023

The 2023 World Cup has witnessed tremendous batting performances, yet none have surpassed the marvellous display from Glenn Maxwell in Mumbai. However, Virat Kohli ’s 50th One-Day International (ODI) century and Rohit Sharma ’s determined innings against England, as well as Fakhar Zaman’s explosive hundred against New Zealand to secure a Pakistan victory, will also be long remembered.

Glenn Maxwell vs Afghanistan

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Reeling at 91 for 7, Australia faced a significant defeat against Afghanistan, putting their semi-final qualification in jeopardy. Glenn Maxwell’s entrance changed the game dynamics. He adopted a straightforward approach - see the ball and hit it.



Australia began to believe in a comeback, but a victory still seemed distant. According to skipper Pat Cummins, the initial target was to surpass 200 runs to safeguard their net run rate before the final league match. However, for Maxwell, victory was the only goal. He achieved it despite physical challenges. Suffering from cramps after reaching his century, Maxwell continued, relying on boundaries. His heroic efforts not only won the match but also saw him scoring a double century with a six. This innings, akin to a cinematic storyline, marked Maxwell as the first ODI player to hit a double century in a chase.

Virat Kohli’s 50th ODI Century

Check ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 points table here



Kohli's century in the semi-final at Wankhede Stadium, his home ground, was monumental, though not pivotal in the match’s outcome. Surpassing Sachin Tendulkar’s record of 49 centuries with a stadium echoing 'Kohli Kohli' was a dream come true, as he mentioned in the mid-innings interview. Kohli's century in the semi-final at Wankhede Stadium, his home ground, was monumental, though not pivotal in the match’s outcome. Surpassing Sachin Tendulkar’s record of 49 centuries with a stadium echoing 'Kohli Kohli' was a dream come true, as he mentioned in the mid-innings interview.

This innings' significance resonated in the dressing room, considering Kohli’s previous World Cup semi-finals scores of 9, 1, and 1 in 2011, 2015, and 2019, respectively. He had averaged around 13 in knockout stages without any significant scores in ODI World Cup knockouts.

Fakhar Zaman vs New Zealand

Pakistan’s victory against New Zealand in Bengaluru was crucial for their semi-final hopes. New Zealand, however, set a daunting World Cup record of 401 for 6. The task became more challenging due to rain, requiring Pakistan to chase approximately 200 in 20 overs as per the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern (DLS) method. Fakhar Zaman rose to the occasion, blasting an unbeaten 126 off 81 balls, leading Pakistan to triumph with a strike rate of 155, including eight fours and 11 sixes.

Rohit Sharma vs England

Check ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 full schedule here



Before facing England, India’s batting prowess had not been fully tested. Their encounter with England presented a different challenge, with Rohit Sharma deviating from his usual aggressive start. His calculated 87 off 101 balls proved invaluable, helping India post a total of 229 for 9 in 50 overs, giving the bowlers a defendable target. Before facing England, India’s batting prowess had not been fully tested. Their encounter with England presented a different challenge, with Rohit Sharma deviating from his usual aggressive start. His calculated 87 off 101 balls proved invaluable, helping India post a total of 229 for 9 in 50 overs, giving the bowlers a defendable target.

Travis Head vs New Zealand

Travis Head's inclusion in the World Cup squad, despite his injury, raised questions. Yet, he justified his selection in his debut World Cup match in 2023 by hitting 109 off 62 balls against New Zealand. His aggressive play, scoring 10 fours and seven sixes, propelled Australia past 200 in just 23 overs. This high score of 388 proved crucial as New Zealand fell short by only five runs.