World Cup 2023, SA vs NED: Dharamsala weather may play spoilsport today

The outfield of HPCA stadium has been underscanner and it remains to be seen whether it will be safe for fielder or not.
South Africa vs Netherlands live toss will take place at 1:30 PM.
ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 points table
|POS
|TEAM
|PLAYED
|WON
|LOST
|N/R
|TIED
|NET RR
|POINTS
|1
|India
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1.821
|6
|2
|New Zealand
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1.604
|6
|3
|South Africa
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2.36
|4
|4
|Pakistan
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|-0.137
|4
|5
|England
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|-0.084
|2
|6
|Afghanistan
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|-0.652
|2
|7
|Bangladesh
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|-0.699
|2
|8
|Australia
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|-0.734
|2
|9
|Sri Lanka
|3
|0
|3
|0
|0
|-1.532
|0
|10
|Netherlands
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|-1.8
| 0