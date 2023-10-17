Home / Cricket / World Cup / News / World Cup 2023, SA vs NED: Dharamsala weather may play spoilsport today

There is a prediction of thunderstorms at 2 PM IST, with a forecast of scattered rainfall throughout the day, according to Accuweather.com.

HPCA Stadium, Dharamsala. Photo: PTI

The rain is likely to play spoilsport today in Dharamsala as South Africa are set to clash with the Netherlands at HPCA Stadium. The weather conditions in North India have changed since yesterday due to fresh snowfall in the higher ridges of hilly areas. South Africa started their World Cup campaign in flying colours. The Proteas already have beaten Sri Lanka and Australia, and the Netherlands game could be a cakewalk. If they beat the Netherlands, South Africa will jump to the spot at the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 points table.

However, there is a prediction of thunderstorms at 2 PM IST, with a forecast of scattered rainfall throughout the day, according to Accuweather.com.

The outfield of HPCA stadium has been underscanner and it remains to be seen whether it will be safe for fielder or not.

South Africa vs Netherlands live toss will take place at 1:30 PM.

ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 points table

POS TEAM PLAYED WON LOST N/R TIED NET RR POINTS
1 India 3 3 0 0 0 1.821 6
2 New Zealand 3 3 0 0 0 1.604 6
3 South Africa 2 2 0 0 0 2.36 4
4 Pakistan 3 2 1 0 0 -0.137 4
5 England 3 1 2 0 0 -0.084 2
6 Afghanistan 3 1 2 0 0 -0.652 2
7 Bangladesh 3 1 2 0 0 -0.699 2
8 Australia 3 1 2 0 0 -0.734 2
9 Sri Lanka 3 0 3 0 0 -1.532 0
10 Netherlands 2 0 2 0 0 -1.8 0
 

