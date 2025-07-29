Datanomics: State-wise dietary patterns mirror malnutrition gaps

According to the National Family Health Survey (NFHS), 2019-21, Bihar reported one of the highest shares of stu­n­ted and underweight children, followed by Uttar Prad­­e­sh (UP), Gujarat, Maharashtra. UP and Bihar’s per capita incomes were the lowest at ₹93,422 and ₹60,180, respectively, among the states analysed in 2023-24. West Bengal, Rajasthan, and Andhra Pradesh were in the middle range, while Tamil Nadu and Kerala had one of the lowest levels of stunted and underweight children.

In a recent parliamentary response, the government shared data on the status of child nutrition under the Poshan Abhiyaan, outlining progress in reducing stunting, wasting, and anaemia among children. Generally, states with low per-capita income struggle to afford costlier protein-rich foods such as meat, dairy, etc. Since these indicators are closely tied to nutritional and calorie intake, a closer look at the composition of protein intake offers insight into what people are eating across regions.