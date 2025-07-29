Home / Economy / Analysis / Datanomics: State-wise dietary patterns mirror malnutrition gaps

Bihar reported the highest share of stunted and underweight children, followed by Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, and Maharashtra

West Bengal, Rajasthan, and Andhra Pradesh were in the middle range, while Tamil Nadu and Kerala had one of the lowest levels of stunted and underweight children.
Shikha Chaturvedi New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 29 2025 | 12:13 AM IST
In a recent parliamentary response, the government shared data on the status of child nutrition under the Poshan Abhiyaan, outlining progress in reducing stunting, wasting, and anaemia among children. Generally, states with low per-capita income struggle to afford costlier protein-rich foods such as meat, dairy, etc. Since these indicators are closely tied to nutritional and calorie intake,  a closer look at the composition of protein intake offers insight into what people are eating across regions.  Biggest share of underweight children in Bihar 
According to the  National Family Health Survey (NFHS), 2019-21, Bihar reported one of the highest shares of stu­n­ted and underweight children, followed by Uttar Prad­­e­sh (UP), Gujarat, Maharashtra. UP and Bihar’s per capita incomes were the lowest at ₹93,422 and ₹60,180, respectively, among the states analysed in 2023-24. West Bengal, Rajasthan, and Andhra Pradesh were in the middle range, while Tamil Nadu and Kerala had one of the lowest levels of stunted and underweight children. 
 
States with higher malnutrition have cereal-heavy diets
 
In states with higher malnutrition, diets are largely dependent on cereals. In Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, cereals contribute nearly half of total protein intake, while animal-based sources such as eggs, fish, and meat make up less than 13 per cent. Gujarat’s urban population derives just 3.6 per cent of protein from animal sources and 16.3 per cent from milk and dairy. In contrast, Kerala gets over 38 per cent of its protein from meat, fish, and eggs, and though milk intake is relatively low, overall diversity is higher. 
 

