India's interests at stake as world trade talks take a green turn

The United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP28), which is scheduled to commence next month in Dubai, will for the first time highlight trade as a specific theme. The aim is to elevate trade as a lever in climate action by setting the stage “for the international trade community to step up their role”. It is not coincidental that the World Trade Organization (WTO), which will spearhead this discussion, is slated to hold its 13th Ministerial Conference (MC13) in February next year in Abu Dhabi, also in the United Arab Emirates.

Trade and environment have got much entangled in recent days to the discomfiture of India and many other developing countries. A plethora of measures by the European Union, such as the Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM) and regulations on deforestation, seek to punish exporting countries that use carbon-intensive measures or forest deforestation for production and export. While India has raised strong objections to the CBAM calling it a trade barrier, a similar proposal at consultation stage by the United Kingdom to address carbon leakage risk to support decarbonisation has also raised eyebrows in India amid advanced negotiations for a bilateral trade deal.



However, the focus extends beyond the individual carbon border tax measures taken by economies. It also encompasses the intensified discussion on forming climate regulations at the WTO, a topic that has received relatively little attention.

Second coming?

In July 2014, a group of WTO members initiated negotiations for the Environmental Goods Agreement (EGA), aiming to eliminate tariffs on key environmental products like solar panels and wind turbines. However, disagreements between China and Western countries on the definition of environmental goods led to the collapse of EGA talks in 2016. However, recently environmental issues have resurfaced in various forums with efforts towards putting together a climate deal at the upcoming WTO ministerial (MC13).



In January, the EU and over 50 nations launched the Coalition of Trade Ministers on Climate to foster international cooperation on climate, trade, and sustainable development. Another group, Trade and Environmental Sustainability Structured Discussions (TESSD), formed in November 2020, is identifying areas for the future work of WTO. Plastic pollution discussions and the Fossil Fuel Subsidy Reform initiative are also actively seeking to address environmental concerns within the WTO. These discussions hold implications for India, given its role as a major plastic exporter and provider of fossil fuel subsidies. The Committee on Trade and Environment at the WTO has also become active in generating debate among member countries on the way forward for multilateral trade rules on climate change.



India’s position

India’s view is that since most WTO members are represented at the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) and participate in its negotiated outcomes, non-trade matters such as the environment need to be handled at such forums.

Agreements at the UNFCCC are based on the principles of common but differentiated responsibilities and respective capabilities (CBDR-RC), in the light of different national circumstances, and the nationally determined contributions (NDCs) made by the parties to the UN convention. These principles recognise that the largest share of historical and current global emissions of greenhouse gases has originated in developed countries and that per capita emissions in developing countries are still relatively low.

A discussion paper India circulated along with South Africa at the WTO claimed that the attempt to bring trade measures instead of focusing on implementing NDCs and enabling concrete solutions on climate finance and technology transfer severely undermines fairness, equity and commonsensical resolution of a severe global crisis.

“There are no sector-specific targets (at UNFCCC), and each country has the regulatory flexibility to achieve its emission reductions through measures as it deems fit to achieve economy-wide emission reductions. Regulatory heterogeneity is inherent in the concept of NDCs under the Paris Agreement of the UNFCCC,” said the paper.

India and South Africa urged WTO members to ensure that any environment and climate-related trade measures take into account common but differentiated responsibilities and respective capabilities of all members. “Any proposed environment and climate related trade measures should respect the social and economic development needs of WTO members. These proposals should not constitute arbitrary or disguised restrictions or unjustifiable discrimination in international trade,” they said.



However, the United States strongly opposed India’s proposal to bring the concept of common but differentiated responsibilities into WTO. “Multilaterally negotiated solutions depend on good faith efforts by those participating countries to meet obligations under those respective agreements, including those negotiated under the Paris Agreement,” it argued, implying they are not binding in nature unlike WTO commitments.

The US said trade has a role to play in addressing climate change, including by facilitating and promoting trade in environmental goods and services and incentivising decarbonization in energy-intensive traded commodities. “Assessing the embodied carbon content of traded commodities through trade-oriented incentives is another potential tool to assess decarbonization in energy-intensive traded goods,” it added.



The Way Forward

Biswajit Dhar, distinguished professor at the Council for Social Development, said once India accepts discussing climate-related issues at the WTO then it will open a Pandora’s box, bringing in all kinds of linkages of environment and trade. “That will create a hugely discriminatory trading system. National standards by developed countries will be adopted as international standards by pushing these through the WTO. For example, what will happen if the developed countries claim that India’s rice cultivation is environmentally damaging as it produces methane and other greenhouse gases?” Dhar asked.

Anwarul Hoda, former deputy director general of the WTO, said the environmental damage is so pressing a concern that India shouldn’t avoid discussing climate action at the WTO. “My argument is not based on buckling down under pressure, rather on the fact that the climate issues are too urgent a reality. With rising temperature, wheat and milk productivity of hot countries like India will further go down. Countries should certainly start negotiating climate action at MC13, otherwise there is not much time,” he argued.



Hoda said rather than continuing with its rigid stance, India should negotiate and try to take the maximum possible transition period on an environment deal at the WTO. “A multilateral agreement will also prevent unilateral measures like CBAM,” he added.

Dhar, however, favoured letting the specialised agencies of the UN develop enforcement mechanisms to ensure that global warming is put under control. “For instance, it is a well appreciated fact that without access to technology and finance, developing countries will not be able to meet any climate commitment. Despite the Kyoto Protocol and Paris agreement, how much commitment did developed countries show towards developing countries? And then they will say if you are not UNFCCC compliant, we will hit you with sanctions like carbon border tax. So the whole intention is malafide,” he said.