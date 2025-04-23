Making PPPs work for metro-rails: Early land acquisition is non-negotiable

Earlier this year, the Maharashtra government approved the construction of Mumbai Metro’s Line 8 (Gold Line), connecting the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) to the upcoming Navi Mumbai International Airport. The project will be executed through the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model. The construction of metro-rails using PPPs has been undertaken across Indian cities in the past, including Mumbai. But there have been considerable challenges, particularly, in the contractual relationship between the government and the marketplace vendor. In planning the implementation of this project, learnings from previous PPP metro-rail projects can be a useful input. In this article, we review the outcomes of PPP metro-rail projects in three major Indian cities - Mumbai, Delhi, and Hyderabad. We find that planning for land acquisition, designing contracts and ensuring last-mile connectivity have been critical bottlenecks. Focusing on timely and, correct action in these areas can vastly improve the chances that this project is completed on time, within budget, and with the desired quality.

In India metro-rails have been constructed using the EPC or the PPP model. In an EPC model the government entity is responsible for financing, procuring and operating the project and retains ownership of the project. It contracts out different components of the works to private vendors such as rolling stock, electrical works, and tracks. In a PPP model, the project is undertaken by a Special Purpose Vehicle, jointly owned by the contracted private concessionaire and the government. Typically, the concessionaire is the majority shareholder with a minimal equity participation from the government (about 10%-30%). The concessionaire is responsible for financing, constructing, and operating the asset for an agreed period of time.

There are three reasons to expect that projects procured using the PPP model will be efficient on timelines, budget adherence and quality compliance.

First, the concessionaire has long term control (typically 20-30 years). This is an incentive to finish the project on time to begin generating revenue out of it. Second, unlike traditional government-funded projects, where cost escalations may be passed on to taxpayers, PPP contracts place this responsibility on the private concessionaire. Under the Metro Railways (Operation and Maintenance) Act, 2002, the concessionaire cannot offset cost overruns by increasing fares, as metro pricing is centrally regulated. Finally, since the concessionaire is responsible for the operations and maintenance of the project over a long period, they are better incentivised to ensure quality.

Cost overruns and delays in a government contract can stem from inefficiencies at multiple stages of the contract life-cycle. Since the proposed Gold Line has just been approved, there are three key areas for improvement at the planning stage that can attract more competitive bids and improve downstream procurement outcomes.

Land acquisition delays are a major cause of cost overruns in metro projects. Clause 6.1.3 of the Manual for Procurement of Works, 2022 states “the process of land acquisition should be completed entirely, or at least substantially, by the time the contract is awarded”. However, most Indian metro-rail projects have failed to meet this requirement. For example, Hyderabad Metro Phase 1 acquired 267 out of 269 acres 3.5 years after contract award, with some acquisitions still pending as of March 2021. Similarly, Mumbai’s Blue Line completed land acquisition 4.5 years after award. The proposed Gold Line will run through one of Mumbai’s most dense areas (Saki Naka and Kurla) and slum rehabilitation is a complex and time-consuming process. The proximity to CSMIA means that an NOC from the Airports Authority of India would be required. Initiating these approvals before beginning the bidding process and factoring it in while setting timelines in the bid documents, can result in more competitive bids.

Ambiguous contract terms increase risk of disputes and delays during contract management. For instance, the Delhi Airport Line was entangled in an 11-year legal battle over the responsibility for faulty civil works. In a PPP contract the state’s role should be limited to obtaining approvals, permits and land acquisition. This dispute stemmed from the ambiguous distribution of responsibilities for civil works between the government and the concessionaire. Contracts should clearly delineate responsibilities and consequences of non-compliance. It should maintain parity between the parties, have detailed processes for change requests and price escalations, and avoid unilateral clauses that disproportionately favour the government.

Poor last-mile connectivity has contributed to lower ridership than estimated in Indian metro-rails. This is a key constraint for the viability of such projects. For instance, the Mumbai Blue Line initially projected a daily ridership of 665,000 by 2021. It saw actual ridership of only 500,000 in 2024. Similarly, the Delhi Airport Line projected to carry 42,000 people daily by 2011. The ridership was below 20,000 till 2015 and reached 50,000 in 2016, after fare reductions. It reduced the revenue of the metro-rail agency and increased its operating cost. Policies mandate that the project proposal must include the infrastructure for integration of various modes of transport, seamless transfer between various stations, and common payment instrument for ensuring last-mile connectivity. However, this is not planned for upfront and is carried out on an ad-hoc basis post-implementation.

Procurement is an expertise developed through a learning-by-doing process. With the growing number of metro-rails in India, applying lessons from past experiences is essential to build state’s capacity to plan and implement them.

