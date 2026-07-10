Meghalaya seeks a robust partnership with the Centre: Meghalaya CM

For Meghalaya, Act East is also very much an Act South policy. Our geography gives us a unique strategic advantage, and we must leverage it more effectively. Meghalaya shares a long international border with Bangladesh. Historically, communities on both sides have had economic, cultural and social linkages. Today, that geography presents a significant opportunity for trade, logistics, tourism and regional economic integration. As India continues to strengthen its engagement with Southeast Asia and neighbouring countries, Meghalaya can play an important role as a gateway for commerce and connectivity. Improved trade routes, border infrastructure, logistics hubs and market access can significantly reduce transportation costs and enhance competitiveness for businesses across the Northeast. This is why we believe Act East should include greater flexibility for state-specific approaches. The opportunities available to Meghalaya are distinct from those available to many other parts of the region. Our proximity to Bangladesh, including potential access to major ports and trade corridors, can be transformative for the state’s economic future. At the same time, economic integration must be accompanied by strong safeguards. Border management, security, regulation and institutional coordination remain important. Development and security must move together.