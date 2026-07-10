Meghalaya seeks a robust partnership with the Centre: Meghalaya CM

Our strategy centres on crops that reflect Meghalaya’s identity and ecological strengths: Lakadong turmeric, ginger, black pepper, bay leaf, Kew pineapples and Khasi Mandarin oranges. Our goal is to help farmers earn more by selling better, not just producing more. Spices are driving this transformation. Meghalaya produces over 16,000 metric tonnes of spices annually, largely organic by default. Between 2018 and 2025, organic farming area grew from 18,000 to 27,000 hectares, and we are targeting one lakh hectares by 2028. Lakadong turmeric, GI-tagged and grown in the Jaintia Hills, has curcumin content between 7 and 12 per cent, among the highest in the world, earning it recognition as the Miracle Spice of Meghalaya. Ginger production rose from 66,156 to 71,413 metric tonnes, placing us among the top ten producers nationally, with our first export consignment of 15 metric tonnes sent to Dubai. Black pepper production grew from 801 to 2,267 metric tonnes, securing a top three national ranking.