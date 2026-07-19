Risks a must for growth of semicon design: Meity Secretary S Krishnan

The government will release a set of white-listed venture capital (VC) firms to serve as its benchmark for investing in semiconductor design startups under the India Semiconductor Mission (ISM) 2.0, said S Krishnan , secretary of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (Meity). The idea of only these VC firms investing in the startups is to ensure that the government's risk capital goes to firms that are selected by experts and meet market norms, Krishnan said in an interview with Aashish Aryan. Edited excerpts:

VC firms assume a lot of risk when they invest in startups. The risk is manifold when it comes to deep-tech startups. Can the government stomach such risk? Yes. That is a risk, but one has to take a risk somewhere if an ecosystem is to be grown manifold. If we invest in 10 startups and, let’s say, a couple fails, the remaining eight will generate enough revenue for the government to cover its bet.