India's oil bill plunges 8.5% in December amid falling crude prices

India’s crude oil import bill continued to fall in December despite growing fuel appetite of the country due to sliding crude oil prices in the global market.

Oil import bill fell 8.5 per cent in December, according to fresh data sourced from the oil ministry’s Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell (PPAC).

India spent $9.7 billion in December to buy 20.8 million tonnes of crude oil, lower than $10.6 billion that it spent

to buy 20.2 million tonnes in the same period last year.

And for the first nine months of the current financial year, oil bill fell 11.5 per cent to $90.7 billion, as against a bill of $102.5 billion during the same period last year.

Crude oil imports account for nearly a quarter of the country’s total imports.

India has been benefiting from lower crude prices, driven by an oversupplied global market and subdued demand conditions. A sharp drop in global oil prices pushed the Indian basket crude down by over $10 a barrel in December to an average of $62.2 per barrel, from $73.34 per barrel a year earlier.

The lower bill came despite the crude oil imports volume rising by 3.2 per cent and 2.6 per cent during December and Apr-Dec period, respectively, as compared to the corresponding period of last year.

India’s reliance on imported crude remains high, with imports meeting 88.6 per cent of domestic demand in the nine months ended December.

Besides crude oil, India also imports liquefied natural gas (LNG) and petroleum products such as liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), while exporting products such diesel and petrol. The net oil and gas bill of India fell by

5 per cent in December to $9.5 billion. During April to December, net oil and gas bill fell by 11.7 per cent to $87.7 billion, showed official data.