Home / Economy / News / India's oil bill plunges 8.5% in December amid falling crude prices

India's oil bill plunges 8.5% in December amid falling crude prices

The country benefited from lower crude oil prices, driven by an oversupplied global market and subdued demand conditions

Crude oil
premium
India’s crude oil import bill fell 8.5% in December despite higher volumes, helped by a sharp drop in global oil prices even as fuel demand stayed strong.
Shubhangi Mathur New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 20 2026 | 10:12 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
India’s crude oil import bill continued to fall in December despite growing fuel appetite of the country due to sliding crude oil prices in the global market.
 
Oil import bill fell 8.5 per cent in December, according to fresh data sourced from the oil ministry’s Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell (PPAC).
 
India spent $9.7 billion in December to buy 20.8 million tonnes of crude oil, lower than $10.6 billion that it spent
to buy 20.2 million tonnes in the same period last year.
 
And for the first nine months of the current financial year, oil bill fell 11.5 per cent to $90.7 billion, as against a bill of $102.5 billion during the same period last year.
 
The lower bill came despite the crude oil imports volume rising by 3.2 per cent and 2.6 per cent during December and Apr-Dec period, respectively, as compared to the corresponding period of last year.
 
India has been benefiting from lower crude prices, driven by an oversupplied global market and subdued demand conditions. A sharp drop in global oil prices pushed the Indian basket crude down by over $10 a barrel in December to an average of $62.2 per barrel, from $73.34 per barrel a year earlier.
 
Crude oil imports account for nearly a quarter of the country’s total imports.
 
India’s reliance on imported crude remains high, with imports meeting 88.6 per cent of domestic demand in the nine months ended December.
 
Besides crude oil, India also imports liquefied natural gas (LNG) and petroleum products such as liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), while exporting products such diesel and petrol. The net oil and gas bill of India fell by
5 per cent in December to $9.5 billion. During April to December, net oil and gas bill fell by 11.7 per cent to $87.7 billion, showed official data.
 
India’s fuel consumption showed robust growth of 5.3 per cent in December at 21.74 million tonnes. The higher consumption was led by higher demand for LPG at 11.2 per cent, petrol at 7.1 per cent and diesel at 5 per cent.

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

UAE deal offers timely financial backstop as foreign investors pull out

US senator pushes for pulses exports, calls for faster India-US trade deal

MMRDA signs 10 MoUs worth Rs 8.73 trillion on day one of WEF 2026

Ficci's manufacturing index reaches an all-time high in Q3 of FY26

Core sector growth slows to 3.7% in December on lower oil, gas output

Topics :Crude Oil PriceCrude OilIndia oil import

First Published: Jan 20 2026 | 8:53 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story