UAE deal offers timely financial backstop as foreign investors pull out

Less than two weeks ahead of India’s Union Budget, UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan flew into New Delhi for one of the shortest-ever visits by a head of state to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The meeting itself was announced as late as Sunday evening, as per a Business Standard report.

Over the course of the one-and-a-half-hour meeting, the two leaders signed an expansive agreement that includes plans for First Abu Dhabi Bank to open a branch in GIFT City to promote trade and investment ties, while DP World will operate from the financial hub, including for the leasing of ships for its global operations.

DP World moves about 10 per cent of global trade volumes; for GIFT City to capture a part of it is likely to be a big plus for the financial centre, which has been Modi’s brainchild since he was chief minister of Gujarat.

For now, the expectation is that DP World will route some of its substantial ship-leasing business to India’s International Financial Services Centre. A team from the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways had been working for the past several months to iron out the tax creases for this agreement to come through.