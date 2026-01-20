UAE deal offers timely financial backstop as foreign investors pull out

DP World moves about 10 per cent of global trade volumes; for GIFT City to capture a part of it is likely to be a big plus for the financial centre, which has been Modi’s brainchild since he was chief minister of Gujarat.
For now, the expectation is that DP World will route some of its substantial ship-leasing business to India’s International Financial Services Centre. A team from the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways had been working for the past several months to iron out the tax creases for this agreement to come through.
First Abu Dhabi Bank, the UAE’s largest bank, will also set up shop in GIFT City, which will make it the first financial entity from West Asia to do so. As of now, of the 28 banks operating in GIFT City, most are domestic, with only a handful from the US and Japan.