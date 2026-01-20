MMRDA signs 10 MoUs worth Rs 8.73 trillion on day one of WEF 2026

Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has signed 10 memorandums of understanding (MoUs) worth $96 billion (Rs 8.73 trillion) for different infrastructure developments on day one of the World Economic Forum 2026 in Davos, Switzerland.

Devendra Fadnavis, chief minister of Maharashtra, said, “The historic $96 billion in investments secured on the very first day of WEF 2026 is a reflection of global investors’ unwavering faith in Maharashtra’s potential. These 10 MoUs are not just financial agreements; they are the blueprints for ‘Mumbai 3.0’ and the key to accelerating our march towards the $1 trillion economy milestone.”

The authority has signed an MoU with Italy-based logistics firm SBG Group ($45 billion, equivalent to Rs 4.09 trillion) to develop global-scale integrated logistics parks, industrial clusters, ecommerce and hyperscale data infrastructure across the MMR, and another MoU of $25 billion (Rs 2.27 trillion) with Pune-based real estate developer Panchshil Realty for a large-scale mixed-use development.