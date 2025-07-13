Home / Economy / News / Anupam Mittal warns against deep-tech push, urges AI skilling for real jobs

Anupam Mittal warns against deep-tech push, urges AI skilling for real jobs

Shaadi.com founder Anupam Mittal warns against India's tech-first AI obsession, urging focus on job creation and inclusive skilling for a billion-plus workforce

anupam mittal, shark tank, shaadi.com
Shaadi.com founder Anupam Mittal called for a more balanced approach. I Photo: LinkedIn@Anupam Mittal
Rishika Agarwal
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 13 2025 | 6:09 PM IST
Shaadi.com founder and Shark Tank India judge Anupam Mittal has cautioned against India's growing obsession with deep-tech, warning that the country’s AI skilling infrastructure is ill-equipped to support its vast workforce.
 
In a LinkedIn post on Saturday, Mittal shared concerns about a misplaced focus on high-end AI while millions remain under-skilled or excluded.

‘Maybe she should learn Python’: Blinkit photo triggers post

Sharing a picture of an elderly woman wearing a Blinkit jacket, Mittal remarked, “Saw this woman the other day, and thought maybe she should learn Python. Perhaps she can fine-tune an LLM too, while delivering your groceries.”
 
“Every time I say India needs jobs along with deep-tech, someone sends me a whitepaper on AI skilling. Basically parroting the West without understanding our own reality,” he added.

‘AI-driven automation is real, but so is our employment gap’

While acknowledging the fast adoption of AI in the top companies across the world, Mittal called for a more balanced approach. "AI replacement and automation is happening at the top cos in the world including Microsoft, Meta, Google. Their CEOs are on record: 40–50 per cent of work processes will be AI-driven in 2–3 years. Yes, true!" he said. 
 
“Those economies have low populations, high formal employment, and deep reskilling budgets,” he noted.

India lacks strong skilling systems: Mittal

Mittal contrasted this with his experience in the United States. “When I worked in the US, every time a new tech or software rolled out, we were upskilled in real time not just as individuals, but across the entire organisation,” he said.
 
“India is not there yet given that most are self-employed,” he added.

Gig economy has enabled millions—but remains fragile

Calling the gig economy a blessing, Mittal said it has enabled employment for millions. Achieving this in a country holding around 20 per cent of the world’s population is no mean feat, he said.
 
Mittal warned that pushing deep-tech as a one-size-fits-all solution will endanger billions of livelihoods. He urged the nation to address employment issues before diving headfirst into deep-tech.
 
"When we start touting deep-tech as the only solution to all our problems, we endanger the livelihoods of a billion plus nation," he said.

Topics :artifical intelligenceskills gapsDeveloping skillsJobs in India

First Published: Jul 13 2025 | 6:09 PM IST

