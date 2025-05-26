Skill ministry proposes 30% hike in stipend for apprentices under NAPS

In a move to curb dropout rates among apprentices, the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE) has proposed a 30 per cent increase in the stipend under the National Apprenticeship Promotion Scheme (NAPS) and the National Apprenticeship Training Scheme (NATS). It also recommended linking the stipend to the Consumer Price Index (CPI), which would lead to biannual revisions in stipend rates.
The proposals were made at the 38th meeting of the Central Apprenticeship Council (CAC) under the aegis of Jayant Chaudhary, Minister of State (Independent Charge), MSDE.
The proposals will now be sent to the Union Cabinet for approval.
If approved, the stipend range would increase to Rs 6,800–Rs 12,300, up from the current Rs 5,000–Rs 9,000.
"The aim is to reduce dropout rates and attract more candidates to undertake apprenticeship training,” the MSDE said in a statement issued after the meeting.
The CAC also proposed replacing the existing list of industries (1987 Code) with one aligned to the National Industrial Classification (NIC) Code 2008, thereby expanding the scope of apprenticeship training to include emerging sectors such as IT, software services, telecommunications, biotechnology, and renewable energy.
“Apprenticeship is not just a skilling mechanism; it is a bridge that connects education, industry, and employment, especially for our rural youth. With NAPS and NATS as pillars supported by a strong legal framework, we are actively reforming the system to make it more inclusive, responsive, and aspirational,” Jayant Chaudhary said.
The council also deliberated on promoting apprenticeship-embedded education programmes, including the introduction of new definitions such as “degree apprenticeship”, “institution”, “UGC”, and “contractual staff”, to align educational curricula with on-the-job training requirements.
In addition, it proposed enabling employers to deliver basic and practical training through online, virtual, or blended modes, ensuring flexibility in learning without compromising on quality or compliance with centrally approved curricula.
Further, discussions were held on the creation of regional boards at new locations to improve the administration and outreach of the National Apprenticeship Training Scheme (NATS) and to regulate the Apprenticeship Embedded Degree Programme (AEDP), necessitating the insertion of a new clause in the Apprenticeship Rules.
Apprenticeship training in India is imparted under the National Apprenticeship Training Scheme (NATS), which is administered by the Ministry of Education, and the Pradhan Mantri National Apprenticeship Promotion Scheme (PM-NAPS), run by the MSDE.
Under the PM-NAPS, the government’s contribution is Rs 1,500 or 25 per cent of the stipend amount, whereas under the NATS, it is 50 per cent of the stipend amount.
Latest data show that since 2020–21, 3.55 million apprentices have been engaged under NAPS, while 1.29 million have been engaged under NATS, taking the total number of apprentices in the country to 4.84 million over five years till 2024–25.