Monday, May 26, 2025 | 10:54 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / Skill ministry proposes 30% hike in stipend for apprentices under NAPS

Skill ministry proposes 30% hike in stipend for apprentices under NAPS

MSDE suggests CPI-linked revisions and broader industry coverage under apprenticeship schemes to reduce dropouts and align training with emerging sector demands

labour skill employment

Under the PM-NAPS, the government’s contribution is Rs 1,500 or 25 per cent of the stipend amount, whereas under the NATS, it is 50 per cent of the stipend amount

Shiva Rajora New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 26 2025 | 10:49 PM IST

Listen to This Article

In a move to curb dropout rates among apprentices, the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE) has proposed a 30 per cent increase in the stipend under the National Apprenticeship Promotion Scheme (NAPS) and the National Apprenticeship Training Scheme (NATS). It also recommended linking the stipend to the Consumer Price Index (CPI), which would lead to biannual revisions in stipend rates.
 
The proposals were made at the 38th meeting of the Central Apprenticeship Council (CAC) under the aegis of Jayant Chaudhary, Minister of State (Independent Charge), MSDE.
 
The proposals will now be sent to the Union Cabinet for approval.
 
 
If approved, the stipend range would increase to Rs 6,800–Rs 12,300, up from the current Rs 5,000–Rs 9,000.
 
"The aim is to reduce dropout rates and attract more candidates to undertake apprenticeship training,” the MSDE said in a statement issued after the meeting. 

Also Read

The Ministry for Skill Development has completed talks with stakeholders on the government scheme announced in the FY25 Budget to upgrade 1,000 Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) and is drafting guidelines before seeking Cabinet approval, a senior

Skill development ministry teams up with WEF for 'India Skills Accelerator'

PBKS vs MI

PBKS vs MI LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2025: Priyansh-Inglis put up 100-run partnership; 135 up for PBKS

Securities and Exchange Board of India, Sebi

Derivatives contracts expiry days now limited to Tuesdays or Thursdays

Revenue, Stock, Budget, Economy, Market

Monte Carlo Q4 results: Net loss at Rs 10.34 cr, revenue drops to Rs 206 cr

University of Liverpool

University of Liverpool to open Bengaluru campus, start by August 2026

 
The CAC also proposed replacing the existing list of industries (1987 Code) with one aligned to the National Industrial Classification (NIC) Code 2008, thereby expanding the scope of apprenticeship training to include emerging sectors such as IT, software services, telecommunications, biotechnology, and renewable energy.
 
“Apprenticeship is not just a skilling mechanism; it is a bridge that connects education, industry, and employment, especially for our rural youth. With NAPS and NATS as pillars supported by a strong legal framework, we are actively reforming the system to make it more inclusive, responsive, and aspirational,” Jayant Chaudhary said.
 
The council also deliberated on promoting apprenticeship-embedded education programmes, including the introduction of new definitions such as “degree apprenticeship”, “institution”, “UGC”, and “contractual staff”, to align educational curricula with on-the-job training requirements.
 
In addition, it proposed enabling employers to deliver basic and practical training through online, virtual, or blended modes, ensuring flexibility in learning without compromising on quality or compliance with centrally approved curricula.
 
Further, discussions were held on the creation of regional boards at new locations to improve the administration and outreach of the National Apprenticeship Training Scheme (NATS) and to regulate the Apprenticeship Embedded Degree Programme (AEDP), necessitating the insertion of a new clause in the Apprenticeship Rules.
 
Apprenticeship training in India is imparted under the National Apprenticeship Training Scheme (NATS), which is administered by the Ministry of Education, and the Pradhan Mantri National Apprenticeship Promotion Scheme (PM-NAPS), run by the MSDE.
 
Under the PM-NAPS, the government’s contribution is Rs 1,500 or 25 per cent of the stipend amount, whereas under the NATS, it is 50 per cent of the stipend amount.
 
Latest data show that since 2020–21, 3.55 million apprentices have been engaged under NAPS, while 1.29 million have been engaged under NATS, taking the total number of apprentices in the country to 4.84 million over five years till 2024–25. 
 

More From This Section

Niti Aayog

NITI report urges adopting Turkiye's model to bridge India's skill gaps

PremiumRajasthan tourism, Desert, tourist

Rajasthan govt to soon bring out a policy to boost film production

India US trade, US import tariffs 2025, reciprocal tariffs India, Indian exporters US, apparel export India, 90-day tariff pause, US India trade relations, export challenges tailor-made goods, US tariff impact India, Indo-US apparel trade

US has $35-40 bn surplus with India when services, arms included: GTRI

GDP

India GDP growth likely picked up in Q4 on strong rural spending: Poll

PremiumNiti Aayog

NITI Aayog nudges states to finalise intermediate targets for 2030, 2035

Topics : India’s skill mission skills gaps Skill India

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 26 2025 | 10:49 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayPBKS vs MI LIVE ScoreMBOSE SSLC Supplementary Exam ResultGold-Silver Price TodayTej Pratap Yadav ExpulsionLeela Hotel IPOQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon