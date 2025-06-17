Bihar Cabinet decisions: 6 new airports, MSP for chana, pulses, and more

The Bihar Cabinet has approved a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between the Airports Authority of India (AAI) and the state government for the development of six small airports under the ‘Ude Desh ka Aam Nagrik’ (UDAN) scheme.

The airports identified for development are in Madhubani, Veerpur, Munger, Valmikinagar, Muzaffarpur, and Saharsa. The Cabinet has sanctioned an initial allocation of ₹25 crore for each airport to support infrastructure development.

According to the Bihar Cabinet Secretariat Department’s Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) S Siddharth, the decision will enable the development of necessary infrastructure at these locations.

MSP declared for chickpeas, lentil, mustard

The Cabinet approved the Food and Consumer Protection Department’s proposal for procurement of pulses and oilseeds at Minimum Support Price (MSP).

MSP for the Rabi Marketing Season (RMS) 2025–26 has been fixed as follows: Chana (chickpeas): ₹5,650 per quintal Masoor (lentil): ₹6,700 per quintal Mustard: ₹5,950 per quintal Five-star hotel to replace Hotel Patliputra Ashok In another decision, the Cabinet approved the allotment of a “letter of award” to Kumar Infratrade Enterprises Pvt Ltd, Patna, for constructing a five-star hotel on the land of Hotel Patliputra Ashok. The hotel will be developed under a 60-year lease in PPP mode, with the lease tenure extendable by another 30 years. The company will deposit an amount based on the minimum value register (MVR) and annual lease deed fee. This will be the first of three five-star hotels planned in the city. Bidding for the other two—at the Bankipore bus stand and Sultan Palace—is underway.

Rules for compassionate appointments updated The Cabinet approved the Bihar Rajya Vidyalaya Lipik (Niyukti, Sewashart evam Anushashnik Karwai) rules. Under this, wards of deceased teaching and non-teaching staff may be appointed on compassionate grounds. Fifty per cent of sanctioned posts will be filled through this provision, while the remaining 50 per cent will be filled by direct recruitment. SAP contract extension for 1,717 personnel The contracts for 1,717 Special Auxiliary Police (SAP) personnel, all retired members of the Indian Army, have been extended for the financial year 2025–26. Sand deposit study sanctioned in five rivers Approval was given to the Mines and Geology Department for a replenishment study of the Sone, Kiul, Falgu, Morhar, and Chanan rivers. This study, to be conducted by the Central Mine Planning & Design Institute (CMPDI), will assess sand deposits after the monsoon. The findings will guide sand mining permissions in line with District Mines Survey Reports. The project has been allocated ₹2.58 crore.