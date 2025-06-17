Home / Economy / News / Railways to build 100 MEMUs and 50 Namo Bharat trains for short trips

Railways to build 100 MEMUs and 50 Namo Bharat trains for short trips

Railways to produce 100 MEMU and 50 Namo Bharat trains, launch cargo terminal in Manesar, and pilot advance charting to improve short-haul travel and logistics efficiency

indian railways, IRCTC, Cancellation
The minister had also announced after the Union Budget in February the government’s plans to build 50 Namo Bharat trains.
Dhruvaksh Saha New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 17 2025 | 5:56 PM IST
To ease passenger woes in short-distance railway travel, the government will manufacture 100 new mainline electric multiple units (MEMU) trains and 50 new Namo Bharat trains, Union Minister of Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw said here on Tuesday.
 
“Yesterday, two major decisions were made. To ease passenger travel, 100 MEMUs will be manufactured with 16 and 20 coaches. Earlier, MEMUs were manufactured with 8 or 12 coaches. A new factory is being set up in Kazipet, Telangana, where these trains will be made,” the minister said at the inauguration of India’s largest automobile loading facility at Maruti Suzuki India’s Manesar plant.
 
The minister also added that the Ministry of Railways will build 50 new Namo Bharat trains — these air-conditioned trains were developed for short-distance travel between cities. The first of these trains was launched last year in Gujarat.
 
The minister had also announced after the Union Budget in February the government's plans to build 50 Namo Bharat trains.
 
The minister said that the GatiShakti Cargo Terminal dedicated for Maruti Suzuki’s car transportation will enable greening of logistics, as these cars were earlier ferried via road transport.
 
“In line with the vision of the Prime Minister, Railways undertook major reforms in 2021 to strengthen multi-modal logistics, resulting in the construction of 108 multi-modal cargo terminals in a short span of time. The terminal in Haryana, where the announcement was made, is spread over 45 acres and has a cargo handling capacity of up to 4.5 lakh cars,” he said.
 
The minister also said that a pilot project in the Bikaner division of North Western Railway to publish final charts with passenger allocation 24 hours before the train’s departure has borne great results. He added that the facility will allow passengers to plan their journeys better.
 
Currently, charts are published hardly 2–3 hours before the train’s departure time, leaving passengers anxious about their travel plans.
 
Maruti Suzuki transported 5,18,000 units in 2024–25 through the Automobile Freight Train Operator scheme. The Railways, in FY25, crossed the mark of 1 million cars transported through its network. Now, 20 per cent of all cars manufactured in India are transported via rail.
 
At the same event, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini said that the government’s railway connectivity work in the state and the Manesar cargo terminal will ease connectivity to ports on the western coast, enabling better access to export networks.

First Published: Jun 17 2025 | 5:48 PM IST

