Vaishnaw inaugurates cargo terminal at Maruti Suzuki's Manesar site

Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Monday inaugurated the Gati Shakti Multi-Modal Cargo Terminal at Maruti Suzuki’s Manesar facility in Haryana. Touted as the largest automobile cargo terminal under the Gati Shakti initiative, the terminal is expected to significantly enhance freight capacity and industrial logistics. The terminal is connected to Patli railway station via a 10-kilometre dedicated rail corridor, which is a component of the 121.7-kilometre Haryana Orbital Rail Corridor developed by the Haryana Rail Infrastructure Development Corporation (HRIDC). The project was developed at a total cost of ₹800 crore, of which ₹684 crore was contributed by HRIDC, with the remainder financed by Maruti Suzuki. The cargo terminal can handle the loading of 450,000 automobiles annually.

Railway development in Haryana Vaishnaw noted significant improvements in railway infrastructure funding and development for Haryana. “Before 2014, the railway budget allocation for Haryana was only ₹300 crore. This year, it has increased to a record ₹3,416 crore,” he said. He added that 823 kilometres of new rail lines have been laid in the state in the past 11 years and that 100 per cent of Haryana’s railway network is now electrified. The event was attended by Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini and Maruti Suzuki India CEO & MD Hisashi Takeuchi. The minister also shared that infrastructure projects worth ₹11,800 crore are currently underway in Haryana, including the redevelopment of 34 railway stations under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme, and the construction of 540 road overbridges and underpasses.

Factory and train upgrades Highlighting upcoming developments, Vaishnaw announced that the Railway Coach Factory in Sonipat is undergoing modernisation and will soon be ready for inauguration. It is expected to play a pivotal role in enhancing coach production capacity. ALSO READ: Investors show strong faith in India's economy, PM's policies: Vaishnaw In addition, over 100 Mainline Electric Multiple Unit (MEMU) trains will be upgraded, increasing their composition from 8–12 coaches to 16–20 coaches. A new manufacturing facility in Kazipet, Andhra Pradesh, has been set up to support this expansion. Railways Budget and General Coaches Vaishnaw said the Indian Railways’ annual budget has grown tenfold: “Before 2014, the Railways' annual budget hovered around ₹24,000–25,000 crore. Now it has reached ₹2.5 trillion.”

He added that amenities such as toilets, once absent at many stations, have now been widely introduced. A dedicated campaign over the past 2.5 years has resulted in the addition of over 1,200 General Coaches. Namo Bharat trains and passenger growth Encouraged by public demand, Vaishnaw announced the production of 50 new Namo Bharat trains, in addition to the two currently operational. He also said that the Indian Railways transported 7.2 billion passengers and 1,617 million tonnes of freight in FY 2023–24, making it the second-largest freight carrier globally. Tatkal ticket changes from July 1 A major change in Tatkal ticket bookings was also revealed: “Starting July 1, 2025, only Aadhaar-authenticated and KYC-verified users will be allowed to book Tatkal tickets during the first 30 minutes of the window,” Vaishnaw said, adding that the move is aimed at curbing misuse and ensuring access for genuine passengers.