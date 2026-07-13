CBIC issues operational rules to claim benefits under India-UK trade pact

The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) on Monday issued detailed operational guidelines for implementing a self-certification system for rules of origin under the India-United Kingdom Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA), which comes into force on July 15.

The circular lays down the procedure for authentication of Origin Declarations—documents through which UK exporters or producers self-certify that goods meet the agreement's rules of origin and are therefore eligible for preferential customs duty in India. The framework replaces the conventional system under which certificates of origin were issued by designated authorities.

"As the Agreement adopts a self-declaration framework in place of the conventional system of certificates of origin issued by designated authorities, it provides for an authentication process to be implemented by the customs authorities of India and the United Kingdom. Accordingly, the necessary arrangements have been put in place for the exchange of information and authentication of Origin Declarations for imports into India," the circular said.