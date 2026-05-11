Chatroom: Issues in MOOWR, incoterms and advance authorisation

We are a manufacturing unit in a bonded warehouse under Manufacture and Other Operations in Warehouse (No.2) Regulations2019 (MOOWR). We want to purchase our raw materials from an export oriented unit (EOU). The EOU says that they will reverse the basic customs duty (BCD) and social welfare surcharge (SWS) exemption availed on their inputs, in accordance with Para 6.07(a)(i) of the FTP. Is that correct?

The first proviso to Para 3 of Notification No. 52/2003-Cus dated 31 March 2003 does not require such payment of BCD and consequential SWS, where the EOU clears goods to a MOOWR unit operating under Section 65 of the Customs Act, 1962. Accordingly, the EOU may clear the goods to your MOOWR unit without payment of the BCD and consequential SWS foregone on the inputs used in manufacture of such goods. FTP Para 6.07 is a broader policy framework but the notification deals with the precise tax impact and obligation. I suggest that, as a matter of prudence, the EOU should follow the procedure prescribed in Para 3(iv) of CBIC Circular No. 29/2017-Customs dated 17 July 2017 relating to inter-unit transfer, since it preserves traceability of the customs duty foregone and facilitates downstream identification and discharge of the deferred BCD and SWS at the time of any ex-bond DTA clearance by the MOOWR unit. At present, however, there are no specific instructions governing this aspect, and so, you may ask the CBIC to consider issuing suitable clarifications.