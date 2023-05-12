Retail inflation eases to 4.7% in April; March IIP falls sharply to 1.1%



The food inflation also eased to 3.84 per cent in April. It was 4.79 per cent in March. India's consumer price index (CPI)-based inflation fell to 4.7 per cent in April, data from the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) showed on Friday. In the month of March, the retail inflation was 5.66 per cent.



"For the month of March 2023, the Quick Estimates of Index of Industrial Production (IIP) with base 2011-12 stands at 150.5. The Indices of Industrial Production for the Mining, Manufacturing and Electricity sectors for the month of March 2023 stand at 154.2, 146.0 and 188.0 respectively," the Centre's announcement said. However, the Index of Industrial Production (IIP) fell sharply to 1.1 per cent in March from 5.6 per cent in February.