Home / Economy / News / CPI inflation rises to 5.55% in November: IIP growth rate at 11.7% in Oct

CPI inflation rises to 5.55% in November: IIP growth rate at 11.7% in Oct

Retail inflation: In the recent MPC announcement, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das had said that the inflation figures may show an uptick in November and December owing to food output pressures

Photo: Bloomberg
BS Web Team New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 12 2023 | 5:41 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

India's consumer price index (CPI)-based retail inflation in November came out to be 5.55 per cent, according to the data released by the National Statistical Office on Tuesday. In October, the retail inflation was recorded at 4.87 per cent.

Till October, the retail inflation rate had declined for the second consecutive month to a five-month low.

Rural inflation was 5.85 per cent in November vs 5.12 per cent in October. Food inflation came in at 8.70 per cent for November, as against 6.61 per cent in October.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


The headline inflation remained within the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) tolerance band of 2-6 per cent for the third month in a row in November, However, it has now been above the medium-term target of 4 per cent for 50 consecutive months.

In the recent Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) announcement, Shaktikanta Das, governor of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), had said that the inflation figures may show an uptick in November and December owing to food output pressures.

RBI's MPC had retained the retail inflation projection for the current financial year at 5.4 per cent.

"Taking into account these factors and on the assumption of normal monsoons, CPI inflation is projected at 5.4 per cent for 2023-24, with Q3 at 5.6 per cent and Q4 at 5.2 per cent," Das had said.

He also added that the ongoing rabi sowing progress for key crops like wheat, spices and pulses needs to be closely monitored. 

For the month of October 2023, the Quick Estimates of Index of Industrial Production (IIP) growth came at 11.7 per cent, as against -4.1 per cent a year ago in October.

Also Read

WPI-based inflation increases slightly to -0.52% in Aug vs -1.36% in July

No policy for troubled times: Does inflation targeting really work?

MoSPI kicks off work for CPI base revision after over a decade: Report

CPI-based inflation eases to 5.02% in Sep; Aug IIP growth zooms to 10.3%

July WPI-based inflation comes at -1.36% as food prices skyrocket

Govt says 10 PSBs transferred NPAs of over Rs 11k cr to NARCL from Jan-Nov

Is MGNREGA work demand real sign of distress or problem lies elsewhere?

LS gives nod for additional cash outgo of Rs 58,378 cr in current fiscal

Gas firms seek price deregulation as city distribution targets fall behind

Global South disappointed over GST draft at COP28; calls for revisions

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Reserve Bank of IndiaCPI InflationIndian Economymonetary policy committee

First Published: Dec 12 2023 | 5:37 PM IST

Explore News

Companies

BBC World Service India to restructure shareholding for FDI norm compliance

Adani Group contractor probed by govt resurfaces under a new name

Technology News

iQOO 12 India launch today: Know specifications, watch livestream, and more

Corning to set up Rs 1,000 crore Gorilla Glass facility in Tamil Nadu

India News

Delhi's air quality 'very poor', min temperature remains below 7 degrees

CP to Mandi House: You must pay double parking fees at 91 spots in Delhi

Economy News

India's domestic aviation capacity soars beyond pre-pandemic level

States' gross fiscal deficit below Budget Estimate for a 2nd yr: RBI report

Next Story