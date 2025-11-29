Crisil raises India's FY26 GDP forecast to 7% after strong Q2 growth

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Crisil has raised its forecast for the country's GDP growth to 7 per cent from 6.5 per cent for the current financial year, following the first-half growth of 8 per cent that exceeded expectations.

Chief economist of Crisil, Dharmakriti Joshi, said that India's real GDP growth stood at 8.2 per cent in the second quarter, exceeding expectations.

However, due to easing inflation, the nominal GDP growth was modest at 8.7 per cent.

The first half growth of eight per cent and an expected slowdown to 6.1 per cent in the second half owing to the impact of higher US tariffs, Joshi said.