A striking feature of the figure is that Apple, which began operations in India only 22 months ago, accounted for 50 per cent of India’s $11-billion smartphone exports. Under the PLI scheme, its vendors need to reach 29-30 per cent DVA – up from the current 15 per cent, though it varies from model to model — and that might not be easy to achieve, say experts.

India has hit a domestic value addition (DVA) of an average 20 per cent in mobile phones under the production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme, the government announced for the first time on Tuesday. Its aim, based on commitments made, is to hit 35-40 per cent by the financial year ending March 31, 2026 (FY26), which is the last year of the PLI scheme, or double this number.