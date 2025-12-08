EU trade commissioner Sefcovic in Delhi for push on India-EU trade talks

European Union (EU) Trade Commissioner Maroš Šefčovič is in New Delhi for a two-day visit aimed at advancing talks on the proposed trade and investment agreements.

With the year-end deadline fast approaching, Šefčovič held a meeting with his counterpart, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal. He also met External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. “In India for a two-day marathon of meetings with Piyush Goyal to advance our trade and investment negotiations. EU-India ties are growing fast — as they should between partners. But we’ve only scratched the surface. A commercially meaningful FTA would unlock enormous potential,” Šefčovič, who is the European Commissioner for Trade and Economic Security, said on X on Monday.