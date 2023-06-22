Home / Economy / News / Fitch raises India's GDP forecast to 6.3% for current fiscal year

Fitch raises India's GDP forecast to 6.3% for current fiscal year

Fitch had in March lowered its forecast for 2023-24 to 6% from 6.2% citing headwinds from elevated inflation and interest rates along with subdued global demand

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Fitch raises India's GDP forecast to 6.3% for current fiscal year

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 22 2023 | 12:06 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Fitch Ratings on Thursday raised its forecast for India's economic growth to 6.3 per cent for current fiscal year 2023-24 from 6 per cent it had predicted previously.

This is primarily because of a stronger outturn in the first quarter and near-term momentum.

The growth forecast compares with 7.2 per cent GDP expansion in FY23. In the previous fiscal year (FY22), the economy had grown 9.1 per cent.

"India's economy has been showing broad-based strength - with GDP up by 6.1 per cent year-on-year in 1Q23 (January-March) and autosales, PMI surveys and credit growth remaining robust in recent months - and we have raised our forecast for the fiscal year ending in March 2024 (FY23-24) by 0.3 percentage points to 6.3 per cent," the rating agency said.

Fitch had in March lowered its forecast for 2023-24 to 6 per cent from 6.2 per cent citing headwinds from elevated inflation and interest rates along with subdued global demand.

For 2024-25 and 2025-26 fiscal years, it estimated a growth of 6.5 per cent each.

Inflation has moderated since and the domestic economy has picked up.

Stating that the GDP growth in January-March was higher than expected, Fitch said there has been a recovery in manufacturing, after two consecutive quarterly contractions, a boost from construction and an increase in farm output.

In expenditure terms, GDP growth was driven by domestic demand and a boost from net trade.

Also Read

India's green bonds show policy focus on climate mitigation: Fitch Ratings

Fitch Ratings revises outlook on OYO's long-term issuer ratings to positive

Fitch affirms India's sovereign rating at 'BBB-' on robust growth outlook

Fitch affirms stable outlook to $362.5 mn debt of Adani Green Energy RG2

RIL, ITC lift Sensex 418 pts, Nifty regains 18,700; MRF tops Rs 1-L mark

Allocation in 6 GHz without auction to cause Rs 3 trillion loss, says COAI

Rupee bounces back on strong FPI inflows, settles at 82.04 against dollar

Fewer Indian pharma plants get US FDA action notice in 2023, so far

CPI inflation for farm workers, rural labourers fell in May: Labour bureau

FPIs extend buying streak in Indian equities in June, shows NSDL data

Topics :India GDPFitch RatingsIndia GDP growth

First Published: Jun 22 2023 | 12:09 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story