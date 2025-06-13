FM to meet GST and income tax officers to resolve field-level issues

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will meet principal chief commissioners of goods and services tax (GST) and customs on June 20, and those of income tax on June 23, to discuss field-level challenges and make tax administration more efficient and taxpayer-friendly, according to government sources.

The meetings aim to review ground-level implementation of tax policies, resolve bottlenecks in taxpayer services, and improve the ease of doing business.

On June 20, Sitharaman will speak with field officers from the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC), which handles GST and customs.