GenAI adoption to add extra $675 bn to India's economy by 2038: Accenture

GenAI adoption to add extra $675 bn to India's economy by 2038: Accenture

The research also revealed around 31% of working hours in India will be automated

The market for chatbots based on large language models (LLMs), the core software of a new artificial intelligence (AI) system, is growing as technology giants Google, Microsoft-backed Open AI, and Meta expand their services.
Photo: Shutterstock
Ashutosh Mishra New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 06 2024 | 6:08 PM IST
Adopting a people-centric approach to generative artificial intelligence (GenAI) could potentially add an additional $675 billion to India's economy by 2038, according to a study released by Accenture on Tuesday.

The research also revealed that because of the deployment of GenAI, around 31 per cent of working hours in India will be automated, contributing to a 0.6 percentage point increase in the annual gross domestic product (GDP) growth of the country.

“The scaled and responsible deployment of generative AI can not only drive revenue growth, but also act as a force of change that can reinvent almost all functions across industries. To unlock its real value, businesses need to have a bold vision for reinvention anchored in a strong data and technology foundation. This, coupled with an intentional approach to skilling, is crucial to succeed in the age of generative AI,” said Saurabh Kumar Sahu, lead, India business at Accenture.

The research is based on economic modelling conducted for four of Asia Pacific’s largest economies, including Australia, China, India, and Japan, and a CXO survey in these countries and Singapore.

GenAI’s impact on working hours (APAC region)
Countries Working hours to get automated by GenAI
Australia 45%
Japan 44%
China 33%
India 31%


GenAI’s impact on working hours (across industries)

Sector Impact (automation of working hours)
Capital Markets 71%
Software and Platforms 66%
Banking 64%
Insurance 62%
Retail 49%
Artificial intelligence Indian Economy GDP Accenture

First Published: Aug 06 2024 | 5:54 PM IST

