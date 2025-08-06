Home / Economy / News / Govt proposes 2022-23 as new base year for GDP and IIP: Minister

Govt proposes 2022-23 as new base year for GDP and IIP: Minister

For the CPI, list of items and their respective weights derived from the Household Consumption Expenditure Survey of 2023-24 is used in the revised index

GDP
The Ministry has conducted its first Forward-Looking Survey on Private Corporate Sector CAPEX Investment Intentions from November 2024 to January 2025 and the findings of the survey have been published.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 06 2025 | 6:05 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The government has proposed 2022-23 as new base year for the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and Index of Industrial Production (IIP), and 2024 for Consumer Price Index (CPI), Parliament was informed on Wednesday.

"The Ministry is underway to revise the base year of GDP, IIP and CPI. The base year is revised periodically to better capture the structural changes happening in the economy by updating the methodology of compilation and incorporation of new data sources," Minister of State for Statistics & Programme Implementation said in a written reply to Lok Sabha.

For the CPI, list of items and their respective weights derived from the Household Consumption Expenditure Survey of 2023-24 is used in the revised index.

The Ministry has conducted its first Forward-Looking Survey on Private Corporate Sector CAPEX Investment Intentions from November 2024 to January 2025 and the findings of the survey have been published.

The Ministry has also conducted a Pilot Study on Annual Survey of Services Sector Enterprises (ASSSE) to capture insights into the Incorporated Service Sector.

The decision to conduct the next Economic Census i.e., 8th EC is yet to be taken, he stated.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Shift in savings to equities healthy for economy: RBI Governor Malhotra

US tariffs to have 'negligible' impact on India's GDP, exports: Study

India's forex reserves fall $9 billion to $689 bn reflecting rupee defence

Missed signals, rising tensions: How India-US trade talks fell apart

'Lack of data': RBI keeps GDP forecast unchanged despite Trump's 25% tariff

Topics :base year changeGDPGovernmentConsumer Price Index

First Published: Aug 06 2025 | 6:05 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story