Home / Economy / News / Govt to soon issue new guidelines to promote exports in new markets: Goyal

Govt to soon issue new guidelines to promote exports in new markets: Goyal

He said that the ministry will partner with districts to promote one district one product (ODOP) goods

Piyush Goyal, Piyush
He informed that 27 states have been approved for setting up PM Ekta Mall, which will promote products from different states. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 14 2025 | 9:35 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The government will soon issue new guidelines to promote the country's shipments in new markets and support first-time exporters, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on Monday.

He said that the ministry will partner with districts to promote one district one product (ODOP) goods.

"The commerce ministry will soon be coming out with some more guidelines on how we can promote (exports in) new markets, new products and new exporters, first-time exporters," Goyal said while addressing the National One District One Product (ODOP) 2024 Award ceremony here.

He said that India is like an oasis in a desert in a tumultuous world and is the fastest-growing large economy in the world today. 

India will become the third-largest economy in 2027, the minister said, adding, "we have so many diverse products that can take India globally".

Citing examples of Wayanad's coffee, Ratnagiri mangoes, and saffron from Pulwama, he said that these represent the wide range of products that can take India's name to the world.

He informed that 27 states have been approved for setting up PM Ekta Mall, which will promote products from different states.

Under the ODOP initiative, the government has identified over 1,200 unique products from more than 750 districts across the country, spanning sectors such as agriculture, food processing, handloom, handicrafts, and others. These efforts are aimed at promoting value addition, marketing, and connecting local products with global markets. 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

India needs strategy to tackle challenges, boost global share: Ex-Niti VC

Govt to give best of attention to promote GCCs: FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Need to push GCC with policy support, exact action points: DEA Secy

India sees $52.3 bn services surplus in Q3 FY25; offsets goods deficit

India's retail inflation eases to 2.1% in June, lowest since Jan 2019

Topics :Piyush GoyaltradeExports

First Published: Jul 14 2025 | 9:35 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story