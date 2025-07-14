Need to push GCC with policy support, exact action points: DEA Secy

There was a need to study state-specific policies where global capability centres (GCCs) have grown, such as Tamil Nadu, Telangana, and Karnataka, to strategise how the government can support this sector with a targeted policy push, Department of Economic Affairs (DEA) secretary Anuradha Thakur said on Monday.

“We need exact action points. What should be allowed to grow organically, where a fillip is needed, and which are those areas of collaboration where government or industry needs to come forward and engage further,” Thakur said.

Speaking at the Confederation of Indian Industry’s (CII’s) GCC Business Summit, Thakur said strong physical and digital infrastructure, strategic interventions through the Digital India initiative, streamlined approval processes, and large talent strength have helped GCCs grow.