Green hydrogen production cost to fall below $3 per kg in India soon: Puri

Green hydrogen production cost will come down to less than $3 per kg in India soon, said Hardeep Singh Puri , Union minister of petroleum and natural gas, on Thursday.

As the country scales up production, the cost of green hydrogen has already reduced to around $3.5 per kg in India, from earlier estimates of $5.5 per kg, Puri said at S&P Global Commodity Insights’ World Hydrogen India summit. “Today, the price is hovering at around $3.50 per kg (for production of green hydrogen). As we expand, replicate, and deepen, we are going to come below $3/kg,” he said.

The cost of green hydrogen production at state-run Indian Oil Corporation Limited’s (IOCL) Panipat 10 Kilo Tonnes per Annum (KTPA) plant is below $4 per kg, while Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited’s (HPCL) 5 KTPA plant in Visakhapatnam is around $3.5 per kg, Puri added.

The minister called India’s target of achieving green hydrogen production capacity of 5 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) by 2030 “conservative”, as he expects production to exceed the set targets. India’s oil and gas PSUs have announced collective plans to set up 1 MTPA of green hydrogen capacity by 2030, signalling their readiness to lead the energy transition, Puri said. The state-run oil marketing companies (OMCs) are in the process of floating tenders for procurement of green hydrogen on a build–own–operate (BOO) basis with an initial capacity of 42 KTPA, which is expected to rise to 172 KTPA, he added.