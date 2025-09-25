Thursday, September 25, 2025 | 08:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Industry / News / India to attract $100 billion investments in green hydrogen by 2030: Joshi

India to attract $100 billion investments in green hydrogen by 2030: Joshi

India targets 5 MTPA green hydrogen by 2030, eyeing $100 bn investment and 600,000 jobs, as renewables surge and the nation aims to be a global hydrogen hub

Pralhad Joshi

Pralhad Joshi, Union minister of new and renewable energy

Shubhangi Mathur New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 25 2025 | 8:06 PM IST

India’s ambition of achieving 5 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) of green hydrogen production capacity by 2030 would attract investments to the tune of $100 billion and create over 600,000 jobs, said Pralhad Joshi, Union minister of new and renewable energy, on Thursday.
 
Banking on India’s recent growth in renewables, the country aims to become a global hub for production, utilisation, and export of green hydrogen, Joshi said at S&P Global Commodity Insights’ World Hydrogen India summit. “Our approach is centred on improving ease of doing business and de-risking investment across the value chain,” he added.
 
The minister said the country’s installed non-fossil fuel-based power generation capacity has already reached 250 gigawatt (GW), which the government plans to increase to 500 GW by 2030. The 250 GW non-fossil capacity includes 123.13 GW solar, 52.68 GW wind energy, 55.22 GW hydro, 11.60 GW bio-energy, and 8.78 GW nuclear energy.
   
S&P Global launched a report at the event which predicted the share of hydrogen in India’s energy demand to increase beyond 3 per cent by 2060 from the current level of 1.8 per cent, in a scenario where 80 per cent of production is supported by green hydrogen. Within this scenario, global hydrogen demand could grow up to 3.5 times current levels by 2060, rising from 1.7 per cent of final energy demand to over 7 per cent.

Topics : Pralhad Joshi renewable energy Green energy

First Published: Sep 25 2025 | 8:06 PM IST

