Cost of veg and non-veg thali drop in June as vegetable prices ease

The cost of preparing both vegetarian and non-vegetarian thalis at home fell year-on-year in June, helped by a drop in key vegetable prices, according to the latest Roti Rice Rate report by Crisil Intelligence.

Veg, non-veg thalis get cheaper in June

The average cost of a vegetarian thali declined 8 per cent compared to June last year, primarily due to a sharp fall in the prices of tomato (down 24 per cent), potato (20 per cent), and onion (27 per cent).

The decline has been attributed largely to a sharp correction in vegetable prices as supply chains normalised and rabi yields improved. Last year had seen supply issues, caused by blight, poor weather, and lower rabi onion acreage.

Tomato spike drives up thali cost The month-on-month trend also showed a slight reversal. The average price of a vegetarian thali rose by 3 per cent in June to ₹27.1, up from ₹26.3 in May. A 36 per cent spike in tomato prices during the month, caused by an 8 per cent fall in market arrivals, contributed to the increase. Potato prices edged up by 4 per cent, while onion prices held steady. Non-veg thali cost increased by 4 per cent in the same period. A 5 per cent rise in broiler prices, attributed to lower supply caused by extreme summer heat