Monday, December 01, 2025 | 10:24 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / RBI appoints Janakiraman as executive director in Department of Supervision

RBI appoints Janakiraman as executive director in Department of Supervision

As Executive Director, Janakiraman will look after the Department of Supervision (Risk, Analytics and Vulnerability Assessment), it said. She is a Chartered Accountant, the central bank statement said

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

(Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 01 2025 | 10:20 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Monday announced the appointment of Usha Janakiraman as an Executive Director (ED) in the Department of Supervision.

Janakiraman was serving as the Chief General Manager-in-Charge of the Department of Regulation in the RBI's Central Office in Mumbai prior to this, an official statement said. Her appointment is effective from December 1, 2025.

Janakiraman has an experience of over three decades in the Reserve Bank, and has worked in the areas of regulation, external investment and operations, banking supervision, public debt management, currency management and other areas in the Reserve Bank.

As Executive Director, Janakiraman will look after the Department of Supervision (Risk, Analytics and Vulnerability Assessment), it said. She is a Chartered Accountant, the central bank statement said.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Modi, Narendra Modi

Govt open to talks on electoral reforms as Opposition pushes for SIR

vehicle, car sales, driving

Delhi to get three automated vehicle testing stations by March 2026

Winter,cold wave

IMD warns of colder winter in plains, warmer weather in hills this season

Election Commission of India, eci, Election Commission

SIR controversy in TN baseless, driven by political motives: ECI tells SC

Supreme Court

Air pollution crisis needs monitoring, not customary hearing in winter: SC

Topics : Reserve Bank of India RBI RBI Governor

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 01 2025 | 10:20 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesParliament Winter Session LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMeesho IPOGold-Silver Price TodayNothingOS 4 New FeatureThailand FloodsH-1B Visa ScamBig Boss 19 Voting TrendsPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon