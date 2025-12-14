Home / Economy / News / India a significant trade partner for Ethiopia and Jordan, shows data

India a significant trade partner for Ethiopia and Jordan, shows data

India-Ethiopia trade at $550M, India-Jordan at $2.67B; pharma and engineering exports key focus areas

Shreya Nandi
Dec 14 2025 | 11:42 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be travelling to Ethiopia and Jordan, beginning Monday to boost bilateral ties with these countries. Let’s take a look at the size of the trade with both the countries:  
The size of India-Ethiopia bilateral trade was only $550 million in FY25, but India was the second largest trading partner for the African nation. India’s key exports to the country include primary and semi-finished iron and steel products, drugs and pharmaceuticals, machinery, chemical, paper products, plastic products. About 40 per cent of all exports to the country comprises pharmaceuticals.  
Key imports include pulses, flax yarn, precious and semi-precious stones, vegetables, seeds, leather and spices. Trade balance is in favour of India. 
 
The size of the trade between India and Jordan stood at $2.67 billion in FY25. India’s key exports to the country include engineering goods, leather, textiles, food items, among others.  
Imports include organic and inorganic chemicals, fertilisers, calcium phosphate. Trade balance is in favour of Jordan. 
 

First Published: Dec 14 2025 | 11:42 PM IST

