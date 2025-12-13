Home / Economy / News / I-T dept flags ₹5,500 cr in suspicious political donation-linked tax claims

I-T dept flags ₹5,500 cr in suspicious political donation-linked tax claims

Investigations found that intermediaries were advertising "guaranteed refunds" in cinema halls and on social media platforms, luring taxpayers into making non-genuine claims in return for a commission

I-T dept flags ₹5,500 cr in suspicious political donation-linked tax claims
premium
Monika Yadav
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 13 2025 | 8:09 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
The Income Tax department has flagged over ₹5,500 crore in suspicious donation-linked tax deductions after nationwide verification and enforcement actions linked to registered unrecognised political parties (RUPPs), government sources said.
 
The actions were carried out on July 14 across 150 premises, during which more than 102 RUPPs were identified as suspicious for their alleged role in facilitating bogus donations used to claim tax deductions.
 
Investigations found that intermediaries were advertising “guaranteed refunds” in cinema halls and on social media platforms, luring taxpayers into making non-genuine claims in return for a commission, the sources said. In one case, a syndicate of professionals was found operating through WhatsApp and Telegram channels to connect taxpayers seeking to reduce their tax liability with RUPPs or certain charitable organisations issuing questionable donation receipts.
 
The probe also uncovered misuse of corporate social responsibility (CSR)-linked trusts, which allegedly issued bogus donation receipts in exchange for cash-back, undermining both corporate governance norms and rules governing political funding, according to the sources.
 
Data analytics by the department flagged over two lakh taxpayers who claimed suspicious deductions under Section 80GGC of the Income-tax Act, aggregating nearly ₹5,500 crore routed through suspicious or non-existent RUPPs. A similar amount of bogus donations was also detected in the case of non-genuine charitable organisations, the sources added.
 
The enforcement action has already prompted reversals of ineligible claims. About 54,000 taxpayers have corrected their filings and withdrawn bogus deductions worth around ₹1,400 crore by updating their returns. Most of these cases involved claims below ₹5 lakh, though a few companies were found to have claimed very large deductions, the sources said.
 
Separately, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has initiated a systematic delisting of non-existent, non-compliant or inactive RUPPs. So far, 808 such parties have been delisted, with the ECI taking cognisance of the mushrooming of politically dormant RUPPs.
 
It was further learnt that the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has prepared a detailed analytical report capturing the findings, trends, modus operandi and revenue implications, and shared it with field formations to enable coordinated enforcement and compliance action.
 

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

Gujarat leads in FY25 loan growth, Karnataka in deposits, shows data

Premium

India-US trade talks: DPDP Act, Information Technology rules dominate

Premium

'India-Sweden economic corridor positioned for robust expansion'

Cabinet clears India-Oman CEPA ahead of PM Narendra Modi's Muscat visit

India, Oman to ink free trade agreement during PM Narendra Modi visit

Topics :Income taxPolitical donationsPolitical parties

First Published: Dec 13 2025 | 8:09 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story