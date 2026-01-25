India-EU Summit: Cabinet okays security, mobility pacts before FTA close

In the run up to 16th India-European Union (EU) Summit on Tuesday, where the two sides are slated to announce the conclusion of the negotiations of the free trade agreement (FTA), the Union Cabinet, at its meeting on Saturday, approved some of the proposed agreements, which are expected to include security and defence, mobility and information sharing.

Government sources did not specify whether the Cabinet approved all or some of these proposed pacts. Both sides have already announced that they will announce the conclusion of their FTA negotiations at Tuesday’s summit, which will be inked once the text goes through legal scrubbing.

Apart from the trade deal, India and EU have said that they are looking at signing the India-EU security and defence partnership, covering maritime security, cybersecurity and counterterrorism. The two sides are also set to formalise a comprehensive mobility framework to facilitate the movement of students, seasonal workers, researchers and highly skilled professionals, promote research and innovation, and conclude a ‘Security of Information Agreement’. The EU leadership -- European Council President António Costa and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen -- arrived in New Delhi over the weekend, with both sides expressing optimism about sealing what has been billed as the “mother of all trade deals”.

Costa and von der Leyen will be the chief guests at the 77th Republic Day parade on Monday, which is a first for the EU leadership. While von der Leyen arrived on Saturday, Costa landed in New Delhi on Sunday. Union minister Jitin Prasada received both. The two were accorded the ceremonial welcome and guard of honour on Sunday. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar posted on social media on Sunday evening pictures of him meeting the two EU leaders. “Confident that their upcoming discussions with Prime Minister Modi will herald a new chapter in India - European Union relations,” Jaishankar said.