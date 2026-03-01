India faces oil shock as Iran war intensifies and supply risks grow

To navigate the crisis, analysts believe India could draw on its strategic petroleum reserves, accelerate spot purchases from non-Hormuz suppliers such as Russia, the US and Brazil, and deepen spot or term contracts with alternative producers.
“Diversification options include increased sourcing from Russia -- via eastern routes or oil on water around India -- the US, west Africa (Nigeria, Angola) and Latin America (Brazil, Colombia, Venezuela). While these alternatives provide supply continuity, they come with higher freight costs than Middle Eastern barrels due to longer voyage distances, which would modestly raise landed crude costs in the short term,” Ritolia said.