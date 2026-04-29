Expedite reforms instead of salvaging near-term growth: Finance ministry

India should safeguard medium-term fiscal and external stability and push through long-pending reforms, rather than chasing near-term growth in response to the West Asia crisis, the Monthly Economic Review by the finance ministry said on Wednesday.

“It will be a reasonable temptation for many countries to shore up near-term growth and preserve employment. However, macroeconomic stability is equally important, as anxious attempts to restore near-term growth may cause significant harm to medium to long-term growth prospects by destabilising external balances, the inflation outlook, and the currency,” it cautioned.

The report, prepared by the Economic Division in the finance ministry, led by Chief Economic Adviser V Anantha Nageswaran, advised the government not to let the crisis go to waste and to adopt a five-pronged reform strategy.

“India must prioritise energy security and resilience without substituting one import dependency for another or worsening vulnerability to sudden stoppages,” the report said, adding that a comprehensive push on public transportation could simultaneously strengthen energy security and improve urban liveability. This, it noted, would require “consensus-building with states”, with the current crisis demanding coordinated action across stakeholders. The report emphasised that the domestic decriminalisation and deregulation agenda should not be held back due to global uncertainties, stressing that regulatory simplification — particularly steps that lower the cost of imports and exports — would be “especially valuable in these times”.

The report flagged the urgency of long-pending reforms in agriculture and water policies. “This is the ideal time to unleash long-overdue policies (or eliminate them in some cases) that remove distorted crop choices and improve agricultural productivity,” it said, pointing to forecasts of a below-normal and spatially uneven monsoon as a key risk. “If not now, when?” the report asked. It also highlighted the need to build a workforce resilient to technological disruption. “Boosting AI-insulated, durable trade skills among the youth will support domestic manufacturing and services while creating export opportunities,” the report said, adding that India’s employment challenge “extends beyond the impact of AI on IT jobs alone”.

The report underscored the importance of certainty and stability in tax policy, cautioning that “the risks of excessive focus on short-term growth preservation should not override broader macroeconomic interests”. Citing external sector trends, the report noted that India’s merchandise trade deficit widened to $333.2 billion in FY26 from $283.5 billion in FY25, while the overall trade deficit rose to $119.3 billion from $94.7 billion during the same period. “The pattern is likely to persist in FY27, with even wider deficits, alongside a higher current account deficit,” it said. While describing the recent pickup in gross foreign direct investment (FDI) inflows as encouraging, the report warned that the global environment was becoming more competitive. “Countries are increasingly weaponising supply chains and investment flows, making relocation decisions more complex for businesses,” it said.

“India’s task is cut out,” the report added, calling for a coordinated push across agencies to attract capital flows through stable tax policies, improved logistics, better urban liveability, stronger research and innovation ecosystems, and a skilled and healthy workforce. “If the ongoing conflict in West Asia results in meaningful action with durable effects on these fronts and more in this financial year, India will emerge with a much stronger foundation and platform for sustained high growth in the years to come,” the report said. The report said while the West Asia conflict constitutes a significant supply shock, India’s domestic demand, policy buffers, resilient financial system, and sustained public investment provide some insulation. “Whether they would prove adequate in the event of prolonged uncertainty about energy and fertiliser supplies is an important question… Risks are tilted to the upside for inflation, fiscal and external deficits and to the downside for economic growth. However, while striving to sustain economic growth, policy is expected to safeguard medium-term fiscal and external stability,” it added.

While supply-side stresses are becoming increasingly evident, the report said demand conditions in March, as evident from retail vehicle sales as well as tractor sales, still appear reasonably robust. “Looking ahead, demand conditions and economic activity will be influenced by emerging pressures stemming from rising input prices and supply chain constraints. However, as the fragile peace holds on with the ceasefire, we expect the situation to improve in H2 of 2026,” it added. The report cautioned that as the evolving West Asia conflict begins to exert pressure on economic activity, it will have direct implications for both revenue realisation and expenditure commitments in FY27. “Notwithstanding these emerging headwinds, the Centre enters the fiscal year from a position of relative prudence. The fiscal consolidation path adhered to in recent years, coupled with the Budget’s conservative assumption of a gross tax revenue buoyancy of 0.8, which is below the historical average, and the creation of an Economic Stabilisation Fund in the public account, provides room for fiscal interventions,” it added.