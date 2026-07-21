India plans to ease export procedures for shipments worth up to ₹10,000

The government is planning to make it easier for small businesses and first-time exporters to sell goods overseas by reducing paperwork for low-value shipments.

The Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) has proposed exempting export consignments worth up to ₹10,000 from the requirement of obtaining a registration-cum-membership certificate (RCMC). The move is expected to benefit micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), artisans and ecommerce sellers that export through postal and courier services.

The proposal is part of the government's effort to encourage exports through online platforms and simplify compliance for small exporters.

Proposal open for stakeholder feedback

In a trade notice issued on July 20, the DGFT invited comments from exporters, industry associations and other stakeholders on the proposed amendment to Paragraph 2.57 of the Foreign Trade Policy (FTP) 2023.

Stakeholders have been given 10 days to send their feedback before the proposal is finalised. What will change? Currently, exporters generally need an RCMC or a Certificate of Registration to apply for import or export authorisations and to claim benefits available under the Foreign Trade Policy. An RCMC is issued by Export Promotion Councils or other authorised bodies and serves as proof that an exporter is registered with the relevant export organisation. Under the proposed amendment, exporters shipping goods with a free-on-board (FOB) value of up to ₹10,000 will no longer have to obtain an RCMC or Certificate of Registration when applying for authorisations or other benefits under the FTP.