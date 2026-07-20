India-UK Ceta concession available for qualifying goods in transit

Our import shipment from England left Felixstowe a day before the India-UK Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (Ceta) came into effect on July 15. Our understanding is that notification no. 29/2026-customs dated July 14 applies to goods entering India on or after July 15. As the consignment is expected towards the end of this month, can we now ask the UK exporter to give us an origin declaration and claim the concessional duty?

Yes, provided the goods qualify as originating in the UK and the tariff item is covered by notification no. 29/2026-customs. The date on which the vessel left Felixstowe is not decisive. Rule 20 of the Rules of Origin permits preferential treatment for originating goods arriving in India on or after July 15. Rule 16(6) permits the proof of origin to be completed before or at the time of importation. You may ask the UK exporter to complete the origin declaration and transmit it simultaneously to the designated CBIC email address and your ICEGATE-registered email address. After authentication, a Unique Reference Number will be issued. Quote that number in the bill of entry. A claim for concessional duty after importation, with refund, is also possible under Rules 16(7) and 21. Where the declaration is completed after importation, it must state “completed retrospectively” and explain the delay.