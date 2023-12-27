Home / Economy / News / India net importer of steel in April-Nov, Chinese shipments reach 5-yr high

India net importer of steel in April-Nov, Chinese shipments reach 5-yr high

The world's top steel producer exported mostly hot-rolled and cold-rolled coil or sheets to India, followed by plates, and pipes

Reuters NEW DELHI

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 27 2023 | 4:17 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

India turned a net importer of finished steel in the first eight months of the fiscal year that began in April with shipments from China reaching their highest in five years, according to provisional government data seen by Reuters on Wednesday.

China was the top exporter of finished steel to India between April and November, shipping 1.3 million metric tons of the alloy, up 48.2% from the same period a year earlier.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The world's top steel producer exported mostly hot-rolled and cold-rolled coil or sheets to India, followed by plates, and pipes.

The Indian steel industry has sought government intervention to safeguard against Chinese imports.

During April-November, India imported a total of 4.3 million tons of finished steel, up 13.4% from a year earlier with shipments at a four-year high, data showed.

South Korea was the second-biggest exporter of finished steel to India over the period, shipping 1.3 million metric tons.

India is the world's second-biggest crude steel producer with output standing at 94.1 million tons in the eight months, up 14.7% from a year earlier.

Domestic consumption of finished steel was 87.1 million tons, up 14.9% at a five-year high.

 

 

Also Read

Shrinking market share, govt pressure trouble Chinese smartphone makers

India's oil imports from Russia climb to new peak as buying limit nears

India loosening its planned restrictions on laptop, tablet imports

India squad for SA: Rohit, Surya, Rahul named Tests, T20, ODI captains

G20 Summit: Chinese delegations refuse to cooperate with security over bags

India to become largest economic superpower by end of century: CEBR

Brent to remain steady in near term, reflects demand destruction: Emkay

Tough yr for CM Sukhu as monsoon fury compounds Himachal's financial crunch

2023: A year when G20 helped India solidify its place on world stage

India, China follow contrasting external lending strategies: World Bank

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Steel importsChinese stainless steel importsSteel producersiron and steel industry

First Published: Dec 27 2023 | 4:17 PM IST

Explore News

Companies

Kaynes Tech begins Rs 1,400 cr QIP; to acquire US-based firm for $2.5 mn

Not yet agreed to Zee's request for extension of deadline for merger: Sony

Technology News

Apple to halt sales of Watch Series 9, Ultra 2 in US over patent dispute

Apple iMac M3 review: Pricey, but a worthy all-in-one with good performance

India News

Centre's guidelines on new Covid-19 variant implemented in MP: CM Yadav

Allahabad HC rejects maintainability plea in Gyanvapi mosque dispute

Budget News

IPL auction 2024 LIVE updates: 333 players to go under hammer from 1 PM IST

IPL 2024 Auction: Complete list of players in Rs 2 crore base price

Next Story